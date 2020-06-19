Residents Urged to Review Evacuation Plans

By | Posted June 19th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire covered Oracle and San Manuel Wednesday.

With the pandemic/COVID 19, protests across the country, unemployment and all the craziness of 2020 thus far, the last thing we want to think about are wildfires.  But did you know at this same time there have been several wildfires in Arizona with some not very far away!  If you go to inciweb.nwcg.gov, you will find their location, the amount of personnel necessary to fight the fires and their status in Arizona.  

  In past articles, town hall meetings, etc. we have encouraged residents to remove dead vegetation, reduce ladder fuels, create a “lean and clean” property and maintain the vegetation on your property.  

  Even with taking those measures, wildfires occur and can happen here.  It is important, that each of us seriously look at where we live:

  Is the street you live on, a one way in and one way out street?  

  If so, if a fire occurs at the beginning of the street and you live at the end, how are you going to evacuate your home?  What is your plan? 

  Do you have an elderly neighbor that would need assistance?  

  Do you have a pet cat or dog, chickens, horses, etc?  What is your plan to evacuate them?  

  If your children are not home or at a friend’s home, how will you communicate with them that you are evacuating your home?  

  Are your medications in a convenient place (maybe already in an emergency bag) ready for you to walk out the door?  

  What about your important papers? Or pictures that can’t be replaced? Maybe your computer?  

  Do you have cash handy to buy gas because you may not be able to use a debit or credit card?

  What about food and/or maybe lodging?  

  What is your evacuation plan?  

  It seems like we never think seriously about these things until a wildfire is near by or destroys a community.  It might be too late to think about it then.  Maybe today is the day you put together your evacuation plan and share it with your family.  Practice evacuating.  When the fire is at our door, it will be too late to develop a plan.

  If you need additional information or have questions, please feel free to contact the Oracle Fire District at 520-896-2980 or tacosta@oraclefire.org or the Oracle Firewise Board.  

Staff (5437 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    To mask or not to mask – Governor Ducey gives mayors authority to mandate masks

    June 24th, 2020
    by

      Last week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an Executive Order to allow Mayors and County Supervisors to make their […]

    Mayor’s Minute: COVID-19 Cases Rise in Superior

    June 19th, 2020
    by

    For weeks Superior remained steady with one positive COVID-19 case.  This past weekend we quickly rose to six cases and […]

    Will Newman named to OBU honor roll

    June 19th, 2020
    by

      One San Manuel, Arizona, resident was named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester. […]

    Trail Riders of Southern Arizona replace girl’s stolen bicycle

    June 19th, 2020
    by

        On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the members of the Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) presented a brand […]

  • Additional Stories

    Sea Lions open season with boys versus girls meet

    June 19th, 2020
    by

      Normally, the Central Arizona Swimming League opens the season with a meet involving all the teams.  This year due […]

    Jennings, Villalba take top two spots for Oracle’s Mountain Vista promoting eighth graders

    June 19th, 2020
    by

      Transitioning from junior high to high school can be a trial, even in the best of circumstances. For students […]

    Plan for overnight ramp closures at US 60, State Route 177 interchange in Superior June 22-25

    June 19th, 2020
    by

    Drivers should also expect paving work on US 60 tentatively starting June 29   The ramps at the interchange of […]

    No Tax Rate Increase for HWUSD

    June 19th, 2020
    by

    Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District Tax Rate for 2021 will not increase this year, although Small School Adjustment A.R.S. § 15-905.01 […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger