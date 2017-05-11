Registration underway for annual Resource Roundup

Registration is underway for the 13th Annual Resource Roundup. The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Holiday Inn, 777 N. Pinal, Casa Grande. The Resource Roundup is an “agency to agency” educational forum, intended to update attendees about the variety of resources available to help individuals and families in Pinal County.

The workshops will feature updated presentations on Homeless Services, First Things First, Veterans Services, Social Security Administration and Human Trafficking

New workshops planned include Community Action Human Resources Agency Services, Immigration, Hoarding, Wellness/Self Care, Rx360, Autism, Jobs for Life, Probates, Wills and Advanced Directives: 101 and New Community Assistance Groups and Organizations (Caring Hands, Compassion Center).

Forty plus exhibitors will be showcasing their services and will be offering valuable promotional and informational items. The cost to attend this event is $30 per person and includes lunch, resource materials and a chance to win a door prize donated by the exhibitors.

Staff of Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) in partnership with Pinal County Division of Housing, Pinal County Public Health Services District, Sun Life Family Health Center, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Agency, Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens and Pinal County Attorney’s Office makes up the planning committee for the event. The generous sponsors of the event help keep the registration fee affordable.

To register go to http://tinyurl.com/mvoxw8a. To request information, send an email to lrushing@cahrapinal.org.