Registration underway for annual resource roundup

By | Posted May 9th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Community Action Human Resources Agency

  Where do helping agencies staff learn about resources in Pinal County?  Staff can learn all about the resources at the 14th Annual Resource Roundup.  The Roundup is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 8, at the Holiday Inn, 777 N. Pinal, Casa Grande.  The Resource Roundup is a conference, intended to update attendees about the variety of resources available to help individuals and families in Pinal County.

  To register go to https://conta.cc/2ri9ZVg.  The cost to attend this event is $30 per person.  Attendees will hear important information from keynote speakers, attend workshops, receive valuable resource material, a chance to win door prizes. The fee also includes lunch.

  The workshops will feature presentations on Arizona Workforce Development, Personal Safety, Utility Companies Programs, Health and Wellness, Drug Trends, Homeless Services, Suicide Prevention, Services for Autistic Young Adults, Parenting Skills and Alternatives to Pay Day Lending. Forty plus exhibitors will be showcasing their services and will be offering valuable promotional and informational items.

  Staff of Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) in partnership with Pinal County Division of Housing, Pinal County Public Health Services District, Sun Life Family Health Center, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Agency, Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens, Eloy Veterans Center, Honoring Our Heroes Program and Pinal County Attorney’s Office makes up the planning committee for the event.  The generous sponsors of the event help keep the registration fee affordable.

  To request information, send an email to lrushing@cahrapinal.org.

Staff (4588 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior again: Panthers claim second State Championship in four years

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      The Superior softball team defeated third-seeded Bagdad, 13 – 7, at Arizona State’s Farrington Stadium on Monday night to […]

    Young pianist to perform at Oracle Center for the Arts

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      The grandson of two Oracle residents will play selections of Bach, Beethoven and Schumann this Saturday at the Oracle […]

    Copper Basin youth honored at annual Elks banquet

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      Kearny Elks Lodge #2478 honored Copper Basin area young people at its annual Youth Banquet last week.   Each […]

    Along the Gila: Copper Corridor Teachers at the Capitol

    May 9th, 2018
    by

    It was a wonder to behold. More than 50,000 teachers and educational supporters came together to make Arizona’s educational needs […]

  • Additional Stories

    Former Babeu Chief Deputy fired from job in Texas

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      Steve Henry, formerly the Chief Deputy under former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu, has been fired from his job […]

    Heat Relief Network coming to Pinal County

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      With triple-digit temperatures upon us, heat poses the greatest health risk to the homebound elderly and those with outdoor […]

    Funds available to help weatherize homes

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) has funding to assist eligible low-income homeowners in Pinal County with Weatherization, according […]

    Central Arizona College 2018 graduation ceremony to be held at Casa Grande Union High School

    May 9th, 2018
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ. – Central Arizona College will hold the 2018 Graduation Ceremony at Casa Grande Union High School (2730 N. […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger