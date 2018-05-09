Registration underway for annual resource roundup

Where do helping agencies staff learn about resources in Pinal County? Staff can learn all about the resources at the 14th Annual Resource Roundup. The Roundup is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 8, at the Holiday Inn, 777 N. Pinal, Casa Grande. The Resource Roundup is a conference, intended to update attendees about the variety of resources available to help individuals and families in Pinal County.

To register go to https://conta.cc/2ri9ZVg. The cost to attend this event is $30 per person. Attendees will hear important information from keynote speakers, attend workshops, receive valuable resource material, a chance to win door prizes. The fee also includes lunch.

The workshops will feature presentations on Arizona Workforce Development, Personal Safety, Utility Companies Programs, Health and Wellness, Drug Trends, Homeless Services, Suicide Prevention, Services for Autistic Young Adults, Parenting Skills and Alternatives to Pay Day Lending. Forty plus exhibitors will be showcasing their services and will be offering valuable promotional and informational items.

Staff of Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) in partnership with Pinal County Division of Housing, Pinal County Public Health Services District, Sun Life Family Health Center, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Agency, Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens, Eloy Veterans Center, Honoring Our Heroes Program and Pinal County Attorney’s Office makes up the planning committee for the event. The generous sponsors of the event help keep the registration fee affordable.

To request information, send an email to lrushing@cahrapinal.org.