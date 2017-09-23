Registration open for Hispanic Leadership Institute – Copper Corridor

Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition

  The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition and Valle del Sol are still taking application for candidates for the 2017 Hispanic Leadership Institute.  The application is available online at: http://www.valledelsol.com/hli-copper-2017-application/

  This 10-week program will be held every Monday evening with a day long retreat on a Saturday at the CAC Aravaipa Campus.  Each week a new topic of leadership is discussed, from public safety and economic development to personal branding and communication.  This course is designed for the experienced leader and emerging leader. Registration must be received by Sept. 22. 

  Classes are scheduled to start on Sept. 25.  For more information contact the CCEDC at 520-490-8433.

Mila Besich-Lira (367 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


