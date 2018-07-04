Register Today for Summer Bridge 2018 at Central Arizona College

By | Posted July 4th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – There is still time to register for Central Arizona College’s 2018 Summer Bridge program. Recent high school graduates, beginning with the class of 2016, and GED recipients are invited to experience life as a college student this summer.

  Summer Bridge will take place Aug. 12-16 at the CAC Signal Peak Campus (8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ.)

  Summer Bridge is a free five-day extended orientation to college. During Summer Bridge, students learn valuable skills in time-management, health and wellness, financial management and money matters, decision-making, and many other topics crucial to success in college.

  For more than 15 years, Summer Bridge at Central Arizona College has provided students an engaging and exciting college orientation. The TRIO Summer Bridge program is the only all-inclusive residential college orientation program held in Arizona.

  Among the benefits for students who attend TRIO Summer Bridge is the Peer Mentor program. Students are assigned a peer mentor and are encouraged to meet with their mentor as often as necessary throughout the fall semester while they adjust to college life.

  Other benefits of being enrolled as a TRIO student include:

• Individualized advising and academic and social support to make college completion a reality

• Exciting trips throughout the semester

• Visits to all universities throughout the state of Arizona

• Application fee waivers for all in-state universities upon transfer

• Free tutoring, copying, faxing, and the use of laptops in the TRIO office

  Students interested in Summer Bridge should log on to www.centralaz.edu/summerbridge to download a fillable application. Certain eligibility requirements are based on federal guidelines. Applications also may be obtained in the “T” Building (T204) on the CAC Signal Peak Campus.

  For more information on TRIO and the Summer Bridge program, please call 520-494-5007, email: trio@centralaz.edu or visit www.centralaz.edu/trio.

  TRIO Summer Bridge is jointly-funded by Central Arizona College and a five-year, $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.  It is the only five-day residential orientation to college in Arizona offered to eligible participants at no cost.

  For more than 45 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County.  With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

Staff (4725 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    In Your Biz: Bradken

    July 4th, 2018
    by

    You may have noticed that the building located at 701 US Highway 60 had received a new sign and a […]

    Ray Memorial Cemetery gets a facelift

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      ASARCO has hired 5D Mining to do a clean-up and renovation project of the Ray Memorial Cemetery. The work […]

    Hayden-Winkelman Little League teams heading to state tourney

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      Wow! Wow! Wow!   Hayden-Winkelman Little League has two All Stars teams heading into the State Championship Tournaments.   […]

    Superior students: school to start Aug. 1

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      Hey, kids and parents! It’s that time of year again – time to start planning for the next school […]

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper awards 2018 scholarships to 11 local students

    July 4th, 2018
    by

    Superior, Ariz. (June 26, 2018) – Continuing its efforts to create social and economic benefits for local communities, Resolution Copper […]

    Sea Lions Swim Team wins final home meet of the season

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team hosted the Parkside Piranhas and San Tan Valley Barracudas at the Mammoth Pool on […]

    Health Issues: What is Degenerative Joint Disease?

    July 4th, 2018
    by

    DJD, or Osteo-Arthritis, is a condition that plagues most active adults.  It is the degeneration of the cartilage that pads […]

    From Family First Pregnancy Care Center: I Have Things to Do

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      Some mornings I am awakened by my busy mind, doing and thinking everything a hundred miles an hour! I […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger