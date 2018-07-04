Register Today for Summer Bridge 2018 at Central Arizona College

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – There is still time to register for Central Arizona College’s 2018 Summer Bridge program. Recent high school graduates, beginning with the class of 2016, and GED recipients are invited to experience life as a college student this summer.

Summer Bridge will take place Aug. 12-16 at the CAC Signal Peak Campus (8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ.)

Summer Bridge is a free five-day extended orientation to college. During Summer Bridge, students learn valuable skills in time-management, health and wellness, financial management and money matters, decision-making, and many other topics crucial to success in college.

For more than 15 years, Summer Bridge at Central Arizona College has provided students an engaging and exciting college orientation. The TRIO Summer Bridge program is the only all-inclusive residential college orientation program held in Arizona.

Among the benefits for students who attend TRIO Summer Bridge is the Peer Mentor program. Students are assigned a peer mentor and are encouraged to meet with their mentor as often as necessary throughout the fall semester while they adjust to college life.

Other benefits of being enrolled as a TRIO student include:

• Individualized advising and academic and social support to make college completion a reality

• Exciting trips throughout the semester

• Visits to all universities throughout the state of Arizona

• Application fee waivers for all in-state universities upon transfer

• Free tutoring, copying, faxing, and the use of laptops in the TRIO office

Students interested in Summer Bridge should log on to www.centralaz.edu/summerbridge to download a fillable application. Certain eligibility requirements are based on federal guidelines. Applications also may be obtained in the “T” Building (T204) on the CAC Signal Peak Campus.

For more information on TRIO and the Summer Bridge program, please call 520-494-5007, email: trio@centralaz.edu or visit www.centralaz.edu/trio.

TRIO Summer Bridge is jointly-funded by Central Arizona College and a five-year, $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It is the only five-day residential orientation to college in Arizona offered to eligible participants at no cost.

For more than 45 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.