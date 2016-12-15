Recreational Users Group debate plan for Apache Leap

Posted December 15th, 2016

Mary Rasmussen from Tonto National Forest addresses the group

  The Recreational Users Group meeting this month included a presentation by the United States Forest Service about the Apache Leap Special Management Area.  This meeting became occasionally heated as representatives of the Town and the many recreation groups expressed their concerns that the tribal considerations will outweigh the voices of those who want to see continued recreation use of the area.

  The Land Swap legislation passed two years ago includes provision for some land to be transferred from Resolution Copper Company to the Forest Service. This transfer protects the iconic mountain, and allows for consideration of managed recreational use of the area.  The law calls for the forestry to produce a plan within three years, in consultation with effected tribes, the Town of Superior, and Resolution Copper Company.

  In order to complete this plan, the Forest Service is making visits to the stakeholders and soliciting comment. Anyone wishing to comment has until the end of January to submit them in writing to Mary Rasmussen, Project Manager, Tonto National Forest, Supervisor’s Office, 2324 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85006.

