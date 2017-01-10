Recorder Virginia Ross Announces Realignment of Elections Department

FLORENCE, AZ – Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross announces the realignment of the Pinal County Elections Department. In early 2013, the Recorder entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Board of Supervisors to manage the Election’s Department. This agreement expired on December 31, 2016.

Effective Jan. 1, 2017, the Election’s Department will report to County Manager Gregory Stanley. Election functions such as Early Voting ballot distribution and signature verification along with Voter Registration remain responsibilities of the Recorder.

Recorder Ross will focus her second term efforts on technology upgrades required to record documents in addition to aligning with Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s project to review the state-wide Voter Registration system.

Recorder Ross congratulates Election Director Michele Forney’s management of the four state wide elections held in 2016. She is fully confident in Director Forney’s ability to manage the county Election’s Department. Ross expects both departments to continue to work closely together in the spirit of cooperation.