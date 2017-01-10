Recorder Virginia Ross Announces Realignment of Elections Department

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Virginia Ross, Pinal County Recorder

FLORENCE, AZ – Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross announces the realignment of the Pinal County Elections Department. In early 2013, the Recorder entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Board of Supervisors to manage the Election’s Department. This agreement expired on December 31, 2016.

  Effective Jan. 1, 2017, the Election’s Department will report to County Manager Gregory Stanley. Election functions such as Early Voting ballot distribution and signature verification along with Voter Registration remain responsibilities of the Recorder.

  Recorder Ross will focus her second term efforts on technology upgrades required to record documents in addition to aligning with Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s project to review the state-wide Voter Registration system.

  Recorder Ross congratulates Election Director Michele Forney’s management of the four state wide elections held in 2016. She is fully confident in Director Forney’s ability to manage the county Election’s Department.  Ross expects both departments to continue to work closely together in the spirit of cooperation. 

Staff (3708 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Four Hayden Wrestlers perfect at Miami multi-dual meet

    7 hours ago
    by

      Hayden wrestlers Mikee Mariscal, Brandon Cruz, Omar Lopez and Noah Monroy all finished 3 – 0 at the Miami […]

    Copper Corridor is poised to become a destination for outdoor recreational tourists

    7 hours ago
    by

    CCEDC is working on marketing plan to promote visits to area’s natural beauty, hiking trails Are you ready to welcome […]

    Central Arizona College Spring Registration Event

    8 hours ago
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Students have until Saturday, Jan. 14, to register for the spring 2017 semester at Central Arizona […]

    Family First pledges a year of commitment for 2017

    7 hours ago
    by

    Here we are, 2017 a brand New Year! There is something exciting about a brand new year, even though it […]

  • Additional Stories

    Bearcats suffer a pair of close losses at tournament

    7 hours ago
    by

      The 14th-ranked Ray boys’ basketball team competed at the 1st Annual Eddie Martinez Memorial Tournament last weekend, which took […]

    Lady Cats aim to return to winning ways

    7 hours ago
    by

      The ninth-ranked Ray girls’ basketball team returned from the holiday break and dropped two games last week, resulting in […]

    Supervisors start 2017 discussing potential bond package, say there will not be any type of tax increase if there is a deal

    7 hours ago
    by

    FLORENCE, AZ — The Pinal County Board of Supervisors began 2017 with a public hearing for a potential land purchase for […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Report – Jan. 11, 2017

    7 hours ago
    by

      The Pinal County Sheriff’s Report is taken from the daily logs, based on the information provided by deputies. All […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger

  • Arizona Headlines & Current Weather