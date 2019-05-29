Ray seniors earn scholarships

This year’s graduating seniors were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards during Ray High School’s 2019 Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Amee Kenyon, left, and Edward Baca Jr., right, received the Asarco Scholarship from Mike Kotraba.

Amee Kenyon received the University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Award ($5,000 a year for four years); Ruth Reed Cowden Scholarship ($250); NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); Asarco Scholarship ($1,250); and the Kearny Cares Foundation Scholarship ($1,250).

The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship was presented to, from left, Stone Patterson, Tara Lorona, Daniella Hinojos, Jaden Pace and Hailey Rutter. Larry and Linda Richter presented the awards.

Tara Lorona received the Gateway Community College Athletic Scholarship which includes full tuition, fees and books for two years. She signed a letter of intent to play softball for the college earlier this year. She also received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); Asarco Employee Funded Scholarship ($2,000); Carmen Bustamante Memorial Scholarship ($250); Chastain Educational Scholarship ($700); Copper Area Health Volunteers Scholarship ($1,000); Junior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($400); SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($1,500 for two years); Art Padilla Memorial Scholarship ($500); and the Native Air Scholarship ($1,000).

Jaden Pace received the ASU Academic Achievement Scholarship ($2,000 for four years); Resolution Copper John Rickus Scholarship ($1,000); Cobre Valley Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship ($2,000); and the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($3,000 for four years).

Hailey Rutter received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Award ($5,000 for four years); SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($3,000 for four years); and the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000).

Stone Patterson was awarded the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); Copper Area Health Volunteers Scholarship ($1,000); and the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($3,000 for four years).

Daniella Hinojos received the Chandler Gilbert Community College Athletic Scholarship which includes full tuition, fees and books for two years. She signed a letter of intent to play softball for the college earlier this year. She also received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); Junior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500); Art Padilla Memorial Scholarship ($500); SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($1,500 for two years); and the CCAB Scholarship ($75).

Janna Lengel received the Edward M. and Obdulia M. Feldhake Memorial Scholarship from Edward Feldhake.

Janna Lengel received the ASU Provost Scholarship ($8,000 for four years); NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); Resolution Copper General Scholarship ($3,000); Edward M. and Obdulia M. Feldhake Memorial Scholarship ($700); and the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000).

Edward Baca Jr. received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); Asarco Scholarship ($1,250); and the Kearny Cares Foundation Scholarship ($1,250).

Anthony Lopez received the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship which includes full tuition for two years; Coppernet Systems Academic Award ($500); and the John Slater Memorial Scholarship ($500).

Roxanna Fuerstenburg presented the National Honor Society Scholarship to Brittany Smitch.

Brittany Smitch received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); NHS Scholarship ($400); Coppernet Systems Academic Award ($500); and the CCAB Scholarship ($75).

Romeo Williams-Varley received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,650 for four years); and the Navy Scholarship.

Destiny Gonzales received the Kearny Women’s Club Scholarship ($1,000).

Guillermo Ortega was awarded the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship which includes full tuition for two years; and the Kearny Women’s Club Scholarship ($1,000).

Myranda Figueroa received the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship which includes full tuition for two years; Dave McFee Memorial Scholarship ($500); Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship ($500); and the Bert Slater Memorial Scholarship ($1,000).

Riley Cude was awarded the Arizona Elks Association Vocational Grant Award ($1,100); and the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000).

Spencer Bryce and Marina Vega each received the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000).

Tino Baragan was awarded the Round Mountain MTC Scholarship which includes full tuition and books for two years.

Morgan Bray receives the Copper Basin Railway Scholarship from Rikki Galka.

Morgan Bray received the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship which includes full tuition for two years; and the Copper Basin Railway Scholarship ($500).

Dakota Willis and Skyler Hughes were each awarded the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship which includes full tuition for two years.

Robert Creel-Marler received the Army Scholarship.