Ray Memorial Cemetery gets a facelift

By | Posted July 4th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The crew from 5D Mining who cleaned and painted at the Ray Memorial Cemetery in Kearny.

  ASARCO has hired 5D Mining to do a clean-up and renovation project of the Ray Memorial Cemetery. The work has already started on the historic cemetery.

  The cemetery was created for the families of the deceased in Ray, Sonora and Barcelona who were destined to have their homes and the towns buried in the open pit mine now owned by ASARCO. 

  Kennecott Copper Corporation who owned the mine at the time, paid to have the bodies disinterred from the cemetery in Ray and reinterred in the new cemetery. Over 2,500 bodies were reinterred in the Ray Memorial Cemetery. The reinterment project of 1973 was supervised by Griffith & Sons Mortuary. Due to poor record keeping at the time, 500 graves were marked as unknown.

Some of the work that 5D Mining did at the Ray Memorial Cemetery included cleaning the graves.

The entry sign at the Ray Memorial Cemetery was painted by the 5D Mining crew.

John Hernandez (665 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Hayden-Winkelman Little League teams heading to state tourney

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      Wow! Wow! Wow!   Hayden-Winkelman Little League has two All Stars teams heading into the State Championship Tournaments.   […]

    Sea Lions Swim Team wins final home meet of the season

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team hosted the Parkside Piranhas and San Tan Valley Barracudas at the Mammoth Pool on […]

    From Family First Pregnancy Care Center: I Have Things to Do

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      Some mornings I am awakened by my busy mind, doing and thinking everything a hundred miles an hour! I […]

    Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens: Healthy living with diabetes workshop planned

    July 4th, 2018
    by

      Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is hosting a free Healthy Living with Diabetes Workshop to help you learn that […]

  • Additional Stories

    Elks, Friends of the Library make generous donations to Town of Kearny

    July 4th, 2018
    by

    Wanda Lundy, from Friends of the Kearny Library, presents a check in the amount of $4,627 to Mayor Debra Sommers […]

    Along the Gila: Free Food Available to All Who Need It

    July 4th, 2018
    by

    For many years, the St. Mary’s Food Bank truck has made its way to Kearny and the Copper Basin on […]

    From CASA of Pinal County: Advocates help foster kids reach independence

    July 4th, 2018
    by

    FLORENCE, AZ – At a time when our country is celebrating its independence, hundreds of kids in Arizona’s foster care system are […]

    Register Today for Summer Bridge 2018 at Central Arizona College

    July 4th, 2018
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – There is still time to register for Central Arizona College’s 2018 Summer Bridge program. Recent high school […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger