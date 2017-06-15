Ray hurler Noah Warren signs NLI with SAC school

Noah Warren on the mound for the Ray Bearcats. Photo courtesy of Ron Hiller

  Ray High School baseball senior pitcher Noah Warren will continue his academic and athletic careers after signing a National Letter of Intent to Wayland Baptist University, an NAIA school located in Plainview, Texas.

  The Pioneers’ baseball team is one of nine members that competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

  The left-handed throwing Warren, who also played first base for the Bearcats, learned of WBU through Ray Principal Curt Cook.

  “I knew about the school through my principal and a family friend,” Warren told the Copper Basin News. “I went to watch them play in Tucson and I worked out for the coaches. I went to visit the school and I just really decided it was the place for me.”

  According to Pioneers’ pitching coach Todd Weldon, Warren threw about a 30-pitch bullpen session during WBU’s visit to Tucson. Weldon admitted left-handed pitching is “huge” and Warren was very coachable, but it wasn’t his athletic ability that attracted WBU the most.

  “The first thing we look for is the off the field performance – character, academics and work ethic,” Waldon said during a phone interview. “Noah exemplifies those things and is a very intelligent kid.”

  Warren’s ability to perform on and off the field – he graduated with a 3.93 GPA – at an elite level earned him multiple scholarships to attend WBU.

  “I saw a guy who would take care of business off the field and on the field as well,” said Weldon.

  Current Ray head coach Frank Lechuga believe his now former ace will take a few positive traits to WBU, including Warren’s desire to continue improving.

  “His work ethic,” Lechuga said. “He’s very coachable and open to trying new things. He really works hard to make himself a better player, and that’s the attitude needed when moving on to the next level.”

  During his two years at Ray, Warren posted a 15 – 8 record with a 2.98 ERA. Opponents hit only .213 against him and he fanned 165 hitters in 98 and two-thirds innings pitched. He did not allow a homerun during his Bearcats’ career.

  At the plate, he hit .375 with 70 RBI, 11 doubles and five triples.

  As a result, Warren earned multiple post-season accolades following his senior season, including First Team All-Conference and All-Region. He was the lone 1A Conference player in the state to be named to and compete in the Arizona Baseball Coaches Association (AzBCA) All-Academic All-Star game. He was also named AzBCA First Team All-State.

  Warren plans to study Biology at WBU with an emphasis in medicine, ultimately securing a career in occupational therapy.

  His experience as a high school student-athlete has taught him lessons that will benefit him throughout life.

  “It’s helped me develop self-discipline,” Warren said. “It’s also helped handle pressure in big situations. Whenever I’m called on to do something, I know I can do it.”

  “And, when God gives you a talent, you can hone it and get better,” he continued. “You can achieve as far as you want and push your life forward with due diligence and hard work.”

  His greatest high school athletic memory?

  A game-tying, bases-loaded triple in 7th inning of the playoff game versus Williams, when he was a junior.

  In addition to his high school coaches – John Kuntz and Frank Lechuga – Warren knows his family helped in achieving some of his goals.

  “This wouldn’t be possible without my parents loving me, supporting me and taking me to practice 30 minutes away and having to sit there,” he said. “They put up with me for four years of playing high school baseball. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

  Godspeed, Noah.

  
  
  

