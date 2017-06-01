Ray High School students take to the water

Ramon Rublacaba’s science classes spent an afternoon at the Kearny Town Pool to test their cardboard and plastic boats. The class projects were designed to bring the Archimedes Principle to life in the exercise. Archimedes principles study buoyancy. Each class was given different team challenges from designing their boats with cardboard only, cardboard and plastic and plastic only.

The teams also had to have members of their team ride in the boats and float across the shallow end of the pool. A majority of the boats made it across the pool with just a few collapsing midway from either too much weight or taking on too much water.