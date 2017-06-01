Ray High School students take to the water

Posted June 1st, 2017

Ramon Rubalcaba’s science students compete at the Kearny Pool to determine what material makes the best boats. Photo by Sam Hosler

  Ramon Rublacaba’s science classes spent an afternoon at the Kearny Town Pool  to test their cardboard and plastic boats.  The class projects were designed to bring the Archimedes Principle to life in the exercise. Archimedes principles study buoyancy.  Each class was given different team challenges from designing  their boats with cardboard only, cardboard and plastic and plastic only.

Ramon Rubalcaba

  The teams also had to have members of their team ride in the boats and float across the shallow end of the pool.  A majority of the boats made it across the pool with just a few collapsing midway from either too much weight or taking on too much water.

Ray High School science students with their boat in the Kearny Pool. Photo by Sam Hosler

Ray High School science students with their boat in the Kearny Pool. Photo by Sam Hosler

Ray High School science students with their boat in the Kearny Pool. Photo by Sam Hosler

Ray High School science students with their boat in the Kearny Pool. Photo by Sam Hosler

Mila Besich-Lira (336 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


