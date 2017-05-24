Ray High School seniors earn more than $1.2 million in scholarships

This year, graduating students at Ray High School earned $1,279,380 in scholarships to aid them in their college pursuits, including the nine students to occupy the top two spots in the class. Valedictorians Ryan Amos, Jordan Baca, Christian Casillas, Jonah Cude, Gabrielle Montano, Kenneth Palmer, August Patterson and Paul Wormwood and Salutatorian Cameron Ratliff who received more than half of that total.

Many local students will qualify for the Central Arizona College Promise of the Future program but it is no longer considered a scholarship. The very popular program was in jeopardy of being cancelled if different financial controls were not put into place. Starting this year the Promise for the Future award will be given to the qualifying student only after all Pell Grant funds are used. Each award is worth up to $6,048 and the amounts are included in the total amount.

Ryan Amos has his choice of universities and the scholarships to pay his tuition. He received the University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Scholarship, Arizona State University Academic Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship, Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship (worth $10,000 over four years), ASARCO Scholarship ($2,500), Chastain Educational Scholarship ($500), Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the Frank Jones Memorial Scholarship ($500). His awards totaled $145,500.

Jordan Baca received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, CAC Academic Scholarship, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the Kearny Cares Foundation Scholarship ($2,000). Her scholarships amounted to $58,000.

Christian Casillas received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship which pays full tuition for four years and the CAC Academic Scholarship. His two scholarships total $46,000.

Jonah Cude earned a total $57,000 in scholarships including the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the CAC Academic Scholarship, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000).

Gabrielle Montano earned nearly $100,000 in scholarships. She was awarded the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the CAC Academic Scholarship, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the Junior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($250).

Kenneth Palmer was awarded the Grand Canyon University Chancellor Scholarship, the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship and the CAC Academic Scholarship. In addition, he was awarded quite a few local scholarships including the Copper Area Health Volunteers Scholarship ($1,000), Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship ($1,000), Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship ($2,000), the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, the Edward M. and Obdulia M. Feldhake Memorial Scholarship ($500), the Carmen Bustamante Memorial Scholarship ($500) and the National Honor Society Scholarship ($100), bringing his total scholarships to $104,000.

August Patterson’s scholarship total nearly topped the $100,000 mark too. She received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, CAC Academic Scholarship and the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship. She also earned some local scholarships to add to her total: Native Air Scholarship ($1,000), Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship ($2,000), Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the National Honor Society Scholarship ($100).

Paul Wormwood earned the University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Scholarship, the CAC Academic Scholarship, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, the Arizona Cattleman’s Scholarship ($1,500) and the Pinal 40 Foundation Scholarship ($2.000). His awards totaled $39,500.

Salutatorian Cameron Ratliff’s scholarship amounts totaled more than $75,000 with the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the College Success Arizona Scholarship ($6,000 for four years), the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the ASARCO Employee Funded Scholarship ($2,000).

Noah Warren will be attending Wayland Baptist University on scholarship. He signed on to play baseball for the university located in Plainview, TX. But the athletic scholarship is only one of the five scholarships the school gave him. He was awarded the WBU Pioneer Scholarship (worth $36,800 over four years), the WBU Athletic (Baseball) Scholarship (worth $18,400 over four years), the WBU Honors College Scholarship ($9,500), the WBU Dorm Scholarship (worth $4,000 over four years) and the WBU Endowment Scholarship ($500). He was also awarded the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship and the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, bringing his award amount to $119,200.

Shannon Pitner received three local scholarships in addition to the CAC Promise for the Future: the Edward M. and Obdulia M. Feldhake Memorial Scholarship ($500), the John Slater Memorial Scholarship ($500) and the ASARCO Employee Funded Scholarship ($2,000).

Rhiannon Pacheco received the UA Wildcat Excellence Scholarship, the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the Kearny Cares Foundation Scholarship ($1,000) in addition to CAC Promise for the Future.

Megan Giorsetti received the Kearny Women’s Club Scholarship ($1,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Taylor Phillips received the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the Kearny Women’s Club Scholarship ($1,000), Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship ($1,000), the Pinal 40 Scholarship ($2,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Jocelyn Miramontes received the CopperNet Systems Academic Award ($500).

Mariah Castillo was awarded the Dave McFee Memorial Scholarship ($500) and the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship.

Charly Romero received the MCJROTC Booster Club Scholarship ($730) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Marcus Munoz received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Haily Mabuce received the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the CAC Promise for the Future and the Bert Slater Memorial Scholarship ($500).

Jordan Pace received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, ASU Academic Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship ($2,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Brett Fackiner earned the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Ashley Rutter earned the Copper Communities Action Board Scholarship ($100) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Iiana Goad received an academic scholarship from Grand Canyon University and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Arcelia Lopez, Anthony Acuna and Ella Miller each received the CAC Promise for the Future.