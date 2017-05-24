Ray High School seniors earn more than $1.2 million in scholarships

By | Posted May 24th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Receiving SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarships are (in no order) Ryan Amos, Kenneth Palmer, August Patterson, Kami Ratliff, Cabrielle Montano, Jonah Cude, Paul Wormwood, Noah Warren, Jordan Baca and Rhiannon Pacheco.

  This year, graduating students at Ray High School earned $1,279,380 in scholarships to aid them in their college pursuits, including the nine students to occupy the top two spots in the class. Valedictorians Ryan Amos, Jordan Baca, Christian Casillas, Jonah Cude, Gabrielle Montano, Kenneth Palmer, August Patterson and Paul Wormwood and Salutatorian Cameron Ratliff who received more than half of that total.

  Many local students will qualify for the Central Arizona College Promise of the Future program but it is no longer considered a scholarship.  The very popular program was in jeopardy of being cancelled if different financial controls were not put into place.  Starting this year the Promise for the Future award will be given to the qualifying student only after all Pell Grant funds are used. Each award is worth up to $6,048 and the amounts are included in the total amount.

Ryan Amos receives the Frank Jones Memorial Scholarship from Sarah Naranjo.

  Ryan Amos has his choice of universities and the scholarships to pay his tuition. He received the University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Scholarship, Arizona State University Academic Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship, Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship (worth $10,000 over four years), ASARCO Scholarship ($2,500), Chastain Educational Scholarship ($500), Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the Frank Jones Memorial Scholarship ($500). His awards totaled $145,500.

Lloyd Wilson, left, presents the Kearny Cares Foundation Scholarships to Rhiannon Pacheco and Jordan Baca.

  Jordan Baca received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, CAC Academic Scholarship, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the Kearny Cares Foundation Scholarship ($2,000). Her scholarships amounted to $58,000.

  Christian Casillas received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship which pays full tuition for four years and the CAC Academic Scholarship. His two scholarships total $46,000.

  Jonah Cude earned a total $57,000 in scholarships including the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the CAC Academic Scholarship, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000).

  Gabrielle Montano earned nearly $100,000 in scholarships. She was awarded the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the CAC Academic Scholarship, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the Junior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($250).

  Kenneth Palmer was awarded the Grand Canyon University Chancellor Scholarship, the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship and the CAC Academic Scholarship. In addition, he was awarded quite a few local scholarships including the Copper Area Health Volunteers Scholarship ($1,000), Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship ($1,000), Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship ($2,000), the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, the Edward M. and Obdulia M. Feldhake Memorial Scholarship ($500), the Carmen Bustamante Memorial Scholarship ($500) and the National Honor Society Scholarship ($100), bringing his total scholarships to $104,000.

  August Patterson’s scholarship total nearly topped the $100,000 mark too. She received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, CAC Academic Scholarship and the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship. She also earned some local scholarships to add to her total: Native Air Scholarship ($1,000), Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship ($2,000), Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the National Honor Society Scholarship ($100).

Local cattle rancher Bill Dunn presents the Arizona Cattleman’s Scholarship to Paul Wormwood.

  Paul Wormwood earned the University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Scholarship, the CAC Academic Scholarship, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, the Arizona Cattleman’s Scholarship ($1,500) and the Pinal 40 Foundation Scholarship ($2.000). His awards totaled $39,500.

  Salutatorian Cameron Ratliff’s scholarship amounts totaled more than $75,000 with the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the College Success Arizona Scholarship ($6,000 for four years), the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the ASARCO Employee Funded Scholarship ($2,000).

  Noah Warren will be attending Wayland Baptist University on scholarship. He signed on to play baseball for the university located in Plainview, TX. But the athletic scholarship is only one of the five scholarships the school gave him. He was awarded the WBU Pioneer Scholarship (worth $36,800 over four years), the WBU Athletic (Baseball) Scholarship (worth $18,400 over four years), the WBU Honors College Scholarship ($9,500), the WBU Dorm Scholarship (worth $4,000 over four years) and the WBU Endowment Scholarship ($500). He was also awarded the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship and the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship, bringing his award amount to $119,200.

  Shannon Pitner received three local scholarships in addition to the CAC Promise for the Future: the Edward M. and Obdulia M. Feldhake Memorial Scholarship ($500), the John Slater Memorial Scholarship ($500) and the ASARCO Employee Funded Scholarship ($2,000).

  Rhiannon Pacheco received the UA Wildcat Excellence Scholarship, the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship and the Kearny Cares Foundation Scholarship ($1,000) in addition to CAC Promise for the Future.

Megan Giorsetti, left, and Taylor Phillips, right, receive scholarships from the Kearny Women’s Club. The awards were presented by Miriam Avelar.

  Megan Giorsetti received the Kearny Women’s Club Scholarship ($1,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Kim Gillaspy, left, presents the Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship to Taylor Phillips.

  Taylor Phillips received the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the Kearny Women’s Club Scholarship ($1,000), Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship ($1,000), the Pinal 40 Scholarship ($2,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Jocelyn Miramontes receives the Coppernet Systems Academic Scholarship from Sarah Naranjo.

  Jocelyn Miramontes received the CopperNet Systems Academic Award ($500).

Mariah Castillo receives the David McFee Memorial Scholarship from Sarah Naranjo.

  Mariah Castillo was awarded the Dave McFee Memorial Scholarship ($500) and the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship.

Ginger Dalton, left, presents the MCJROTC Booster Club Scholarship to Charly Romero.

  Charly Romero received the MCJROTC Booster Club Scholarship ($730) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

  Marcus Munoz received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Haily Mabuce, right, receives the Bert Slater Memorial Scholarship from Eugenia Slater.

  Haily Mabuce received the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the CAC Promise for the Future and the Bert Slater Memorial Scholarship ($500).

  Jordan Pace received the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, ASU Academic Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship ($2,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

  Brett Fackiner earned the Grand Canyon University Academic Scholarship, the NAU Lumberjack Scholarship, the Robin Coon Scholarship ($1,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Ashley Rutter, right, receives the CCAB Scholarship from Martina Burnam.

  Ashley Rutter earned the Copper Communities Action Board Scholarship ($100) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

  Iiana Goad received an academic scholarship from Grand Canyon University and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Arcelia Lopez, Anthony Acuna and Ella Miller each received the CAC Promise for the Future.

Staff (4001 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior’s top students talk about life in and beyond high school

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      Superior High School’s 2017 Valedictorian Allison Martinez and Salutatorian Dominic Perea are two students who have big plans for […]

    Ray, Hayden Commencement Ceremonies set for Friday, May 26

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      Both Copper Basin area high schools will be holding Commencement ceremonies this Friday, May 26.   Hayden High School […]

    An American Hero – Patrick Gorham Jr.

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      On October 3, 1944, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported that a “Superior Man Dies in Action”. The article said […]

    Memorial Day Tribute: Lest We Forget (from the Copper Corridor)

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      During war times, small town America has always answered the call to duty. Many of their young men have […]

  • Additional Stories

    Local firefighters battle blaze near Giant in Dudleyville

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      On May 15, 2017 at 3:07 p.m. Pinal Rural Fire & Medical District responded to a call for a […]

    Ray’s Warren selected to play in the AzBCA Academic All-Star Game

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      Ray High School senior pitcher Noah Warren was selected to play in the Arizona Baseball Coaches Association Academic (AzBCA) […]

    Horizon Health and Wellness officially open clinic in former Bank of the West offices

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    Horizon Health & Wellness hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday.  Many community leaders and members of […]

    Hayden celebrates 5-year mark for student trips

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    A night of celebrations was held on Tuesday, May 16, in the Hayden High School Library to commemorate five years […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger