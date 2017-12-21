Ray High School inducts seven into National Honor Society

Seven high school students have been selected for membership in the Ray Junior Senior High School Chapter of the National Honor Society this 2017-2018 school year. Their selection was based on consideration of their scholarship, service, leadership, and character. A formal induction ceremony will be held at Ray District Cafeteria on January 23, 2018. Pictured from left are: front, Aaron Azevedo, Aiden Acuna, Savannah Ortiz, Emma Cude, and Shelby Yocum; back, Chandler Coleman, Amee Kenyon.
