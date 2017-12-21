Ray High School inducts seven into National Honor Society

By | Posted December 21st, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

New members of the Ray High School National Honor Society.

Seven high school students have been selected for membership in the Ray Junior Senior High School Chapter of the National Honor Society this 2017-2018 school year.  Their selection was based on consideration of their scholarship, service, leadership, and character.  A formal induction ceremony will be held at Ray District Cafeteria on January 23, 2018. Pictured from left are: front, Aaron Azevedo, Aiden Acuna, Savannah Ortiz, Emma Cude, and Shelby Yocum; back, Chandler Coleman, Amee Kenyon.

Staff (4366 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Work begins on Arnett Canyon segment of the LOST Trail

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      Arizona Conservation Crews have been working on the Arnett Canyon Segment of the Legends of the Superior Trails.  The […]

    Six CopperArea football players named All-State

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      A total of six football players from Superior, Ray and Hayden high schools were named to the 2017 Arizona […]

    Knights of Columbus present donation to ARC-NEPC

    December 21st, 2017
    by

       Knights of Columbus from Mammoth, San Manuel, Oracle’s Council 5542, were happy to be able to donate $500.00 to […]

    Along the Gila: Good Things Happening

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Some good things happened along the Gila this week. The new center behind Kearny’s town library was dedicated last Friday. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Massive windstorm causes damage in Superior

    December 18th, 2017
    by

      Earlier this month, residents and business owners of Superior woke up to dark homes and massive damage throughout the […]

    There is still time to enter the Superior Chamber Photo Contest – cash prizes to be awarded!

    December 18th, 2017
    by

      Do you have great photos of Superior?  Are you willing to show them off in a contest and win […]

    San Manuel’s Christian Velasquez is POY finalist

    December 18th, 2017
    by

      San Manuel senior running back Christian Velasquez was one of 46 finalists up for the Ed Doherty Award, which […]

    Kearny Elks Hoop Shoot uncovers some local hot shots

    December 18th, 2017
    by

      Practice, concentration, goals and success.    These traits were obvious in all the young basketball enthusiasts who competed at […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger