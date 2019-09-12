Ray High School Homecoming is Friday

Ray High School Homecoming Royalty 2019

Ray High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of activities.

The annual parade will start at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with the usual route starting at the library, up Tilbury and across Alden. Students have been working all week on the annual float competition.

The Bearcats will host NFL Yet with kick-off at 7 p.m. and the 2019 Homecoming Royalty will be crowned at halftime.

Royalty this year includes Queen, Savanah Ortiz, King, Christian Day, Junior Attendants, Marissa Barragan and Johnathon Chester, Sophomore Attendants, Felicity Ramirez and Ashton Solis and Freshmen Attendants, Kiley Rutter and Hunter Day.