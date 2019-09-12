Ray High School Homecoming is Friday

By | Posted September 12th, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Ray High School Homecoming Royalty 2019

  Ray High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of activities.

  The annual parade will start at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with the usual route starting at the library, up Tilbury and across Alden. Students have been working all week on the annual float competition. 

  The Bearcats will host NFL Yet with kick-off at 7 p.m. and the 2019 Homecoming Royalty will be crowned at halftime. 

  Royalty this year includes Queen, Savanah Ortiz, King, Christian Day, Junior Attendants, Marissa Barragan and Johnathon Chester, Sophomore Attendants, Felicity Ramirez and Ashton Solis and Freshmen Attendants, Kiley Rutter and Hunter Day. 

Staff (5212 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Blessed Sacrament Church to host annual Fiesta Sept. 21

    September 12th, 2019
    by

     The annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fiesta, for the residents of Mammoth and the Tri-Community, is an event that fosters togetherness […]

    Celebrating another milestone – happy birthday, triplets!

    September 12th, 2019
    by

    The Aguirre triplets one year later: Noah, Jonah and Zola are doing well. Noah, who weighed only one pound at […]

    Ray routs Lincoln Prep for first win of the year

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      Playing its third-straight road game to open the season, the Ray football team notched its first victory of the […]

    Hayden starts season with win

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      The Hayden football team finally opened its season last Friday, defeating visiting Mogollon, 38 – 20. The Lobos were […]

  • Additional Stories

    Copper Corridor High School Volleyball Scoreboard

    September 12th, 2019
    by

    Sept. 3 Ray – 3, Academy of Tucson – 0  Immaculate Heart – 3 (25-23, 23-25, 11-25, 25-18,15-11), San Manuel […]

    September is National Preparedness Month! Make a Plan to Prepare for Disasters

    September 12th, 2019
    by

    Welcome to Week 2 of a 4-part series on emergency and disaster preparedness.  As we discussed in Week 1, many […]

    Master Gardener Program coming to the Copper Corridor

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      The Oracle Community Learning Garden and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension are partnering to offer the Master Gardener […]

    Hayden to host first September Fiestas this Saturday

    September 12th, 2019
    by

    Hayden, AZ –  It’s almost fall. You can feel the promise of cooler weather to come rippling through the otherwise […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger