Ray grads honored at unofficial commencement

A special graduation ceremony was held Saturday at the Kearny Little League Field.
It was similar to a regular commencement: The grads marched to their seats. The Valedictorians and Salutatorian gave their speeches. The graduates were awarded their diplomas. They had a tassel exchange.
There was a good turn out of family and friends.
The main organizer was Lana Hatfield whose daughter is co-valedictorian. She said the grads needed more than just receiving their diplomas.
The emcee for the event was teacher Joe Fuerstenberg. Kearny Mayor Debra Sommers handed out the diplomas.
As customary, there was a lot of celebrating and picture taking.
