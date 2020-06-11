Ray grads honored at unofficial commencement

The class of 2020 takes its own picture.

  A special graduation ceremony was held Saturday at the Kearny Little League Field. 

  It was similar to a regular commencement: The grads marched to their seats. The Valedictorians and Salutatorian gave their speeches. The graduates were awarded their diplomas. They had a tassel exchange.

  There was a good turn out of family and friends. 

  The main organizer was Lana Hatfield whose daughter is co-valedictorian. She said the grads needed more than just receiving their diplomas.

  The emcee for the event was teacher Joe Fuerstenberg. Kearny Mayor Debra Sommers handed out the diplomas. 

  As customary, there was a lot of celebrating and picture taking.

  • The class of 2020 are ready to receive their diplomas.
  • Shelby Yocum, Ray’s Co-Valedictorian, gives her speech.
  • Ray’s Co-Valedictorian Aaron Acevedo gives his address to the audience.
  • Savannah Ortiz, Ray’s 2020 Salutatorian, addresses the crowd.
  • Joe Fuerstenberg, a teacher at Ray Schools, served as emcee and also announced the graduates.
  • Danielle Barajas receives her diploma from Kearny Mayor Debra Sommers.
  • Julia Bray provided music for the Ray Grad Ceremony with her cello.
