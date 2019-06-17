Quick response contains Kearny’s Tilbury Fire

On Friday, June 14, at approximately 3:21 p.m., a fire was reported just east of the railroad tracks near the corrals in Kearny. The fire spread quickly to an area behind the 500 block of Hartford Rd. and the 400 block of Jamestown Rd.

The Kearny Fire Department was the first on scene when the Tilbury Fire broke out Friday. Other departments responded.

Multiple structures in both areas were threatened but the quick response from the Kearny Volunteer Fire Department turned back the flames preventing damage to any of the threatened structures.

The Kearny Volunteer Fire Department along with aviation resources from the Arizona Forestry Department and numerous other agencies were able to contain the fire to approximately 22.5 acres. There was also a smaller fire that broke out simultaneously between Kearny and Kelvin which was contained at approximately 3 acres. By Saturday morning both fires were 100 percent contained.

Firefighters spray down the area burned by the Tilbury Fire.

The Town of Kearny would like to thank the following agencies for their support during the Tilbury Fire: the Kearny Volunteer Fire Department, Kearny Police Department, Kearny EMS, Hayden Fire Department, Superior Fire Department, Oracle Fire Department, Golder Ranch Fire District, Arizona State Forestry, Avra Valley, Florence Fire Department, Douglas Fire, Payson, and anyone else who may have been overlooked.

“Once again, the citizens of the Copper Basin deserve a great big thank you for their support of the firefighters on the front line,” said Town of Kearny Public Information Officer David Orzell. “Many cases of water and ice were quickly donated to the cause at the Kearny Fire Department. The Copper Basin continues to show how big our small towns become during an emergency.”

Anna Flores, Kearny Town Manager, echoed the gratitude and also extended her thanks to Mr. Orzell, who helped on the sidelines.