Plans continue for block party in Mammoth

Posted 15 hours ago

   The Mammoth Fiesta Committee would like to share some more exciting news with the public as well as provide everyone with all the details of the coming block party event. As previously stated, the Town of Mammoth Fiesta Committee along with the Town of Mammoth would like to invite everyone in the Tri-Community area to join us for a fun filled day celebrating the fall. The Town of Mammoth Fall Block Party is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2-11 p.m., along Main Street between Bluebird and Galiuro Street. Parking will be located behind the softball field on Main Street, around the Little League Field just off State Route 77, and along the Pinal County Complex on Catalina Avenue.

   The Fiesta Committee is still accepting applications for those interested in having a booth during the event. Applications can be downloaded through the town website, under the Fiesta Committee tab, at the Mammoth Town Hall, or at the Mammoth Library. Those interested in having a food both will need an additional application which can be picked up at Town Hall or the Library. Applications for food vendors must be submitted by Thursday night.

   The town has decided to bring back the traditional chili and salsa cook off for this special event. Those interested in competing can access applications for this event on the website, at Town Hall or the library. Winners will get bragging rights along with a cash prize.

   There will be a dunk tank featuring the members of the Mammoth Town Council, a kid’s zone, complete with carnival style games, mariachi music and our main event, the dance. For this event the Fiesta Committee is proud to announce that DJ Ghost will be mixing your favorite beats from 7-11 p.m.

   There is no entrance fee and all proceeds will benefit local non-profits within our community. So, mark your calendar and come spend the afternoon and evening with the Fiesta Committee, DJ Ghost, and the Mammoth Town Council. We look forward to seeing you there.

  Thank You,

/s/ Annie Martinez

The Mammoth Fiesta Committee

