Pioneer Days Queens/Jr. Queens host annual fashion show

March 11th, 2018

The 2018 Pioneer Days Queens’ Fashion show was hosted by Erica Flores. Pictured from left are contestants, Tahni Kame, Ariza Castillo, Erica Flores, Mia Barragan, Kaylin Pacheco and Indego Patterson.

  The 2018 Pioneer Days Queens Fashion Show held at the General Kearny Inn this past weekend was a huge success! 

  The event was hosted by Erica Flores, a 2004 graduate of Ray High School and former Junior Chamber Member. Erica has worked in television Channel 3 and CBS 5 and in the newspaper.  She was so proud of the girls for taking the initiative to be involved in the first step in achieving their goals.  Erika is currently working with Maricopa County online.

Megan Gillespie was a guest speaker and judge for the Pioneer Days Queens’ Fashion Show.

  Megan Gillespie also spoke about not giving up on your dreams!  The daughter of Samantha Misita, General Kearny Inn, she also participated as a judge and is the owner of a clothing store, Crooked Horn Western Chic. 

Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce Director Veronica Bracamonte, left, introduced the guest speaker for the fashion show event, Rachel Thomas.

  Another guest speaker was Motivational Speaker, Humanitarian and Entrepreneur Rachel Thomas. Rachel is a successful business woman, World Traveler, Advanced Certified Scuba Diver and Humanitarian. She is a lovely wife and mother of three beautiful children, Rebekah, David and Lily.  Rachel is a bone marrow donor. She recently traveled to Puerto Rico to help restore an orphanage for children in need. Two years ago, she traveled to Haiti with a group of doctors and nurses shortly after the hurricane.  Rachel spoke about an open mindset and the importance of creating a vision board for your future and getting out of your comfort zone to continue your personal growth.  Rachel has been a mentor for Veronica Bracamonte for over 13 years. 

  Irma Newman, Chair for our Queens Contest and Co-Chair, Anissa Newman have done an outstanding job with all the contestants this year.  All Queens Contestants brought their best for the fashion show and fans are looking forward to finishing this contest out strong and appreciate the support and love from all the people!

