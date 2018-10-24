Pinal County welcomes new business

Last Thursday, at the Casa Grande City Council Chambers a joint study session between the Pinal County Board of Supervisors and the Casa Grande City Council was held regarding the Lucid Motors Project.

On the agenda was the presentation and discussion of the economic and revenue impacts that Lucid Motors would have for both the City of Casa Grande and Pinal County.

Applied Economics, a third party economic contractor, performed an analysis which resulted in a few of the following:

• 58% increase in manufacturing jobs in Casa Grande and Pinal County

• One-time construction impacts that will create thousands of local jobs

• A rise of visibility of the region, seeding additional economic development in other industries

This project demands a large workforce, which means more jobs in Pinal County. Key findings from the analysis include a total of 4,803 direct and indirect jobs.

Additionally, between the City of Grande and Pinal County a total of $81.9 million dollars over a period of 20 years will be seen as the tax revenue impact.

“These are the type of high paying jobs we want in Pinal County,” said Vice-Chairman Pete Rios. “These jobs will benefit Florence, Coolidge, Eloy and the Eastern end of the County as well.”