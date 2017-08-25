Pinal County Town Hall:  Pinal County’s Workforce Puzzle… Preparing Today’s Communities for Tomorrow’s Opportunities

FLORENCE, AZ – “Pinal County’s Workforce Puzzle…Preparing Today’s Communities for Tomorrow’s Opportunities” is the theme for the 30th Annual Pinal County Town Hall, Thursday Oct. 19. Approximately 150 delegates are expected to attend the informative sessions being held at Robson Ranch located at 5750 N. Robson Blvd., Eloy, Arizona.

Pinal County Town Hall’s primary sponsor each year is the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Anthony Smith, Dist. 4, represents the Board on the Pinal County Town Hall Advisory Committee. The Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from throughout Pinal County who meet monthly to work out details for the event. During this year’s Town Hall, Sandra Watson representing the Governor’s Office and the Arizona Commerce Authority will look ahead at Arizona’s future workforce. New generations coming into today’s workforce think differently than yesterday’s workforce. What do they expect and how will employers view this new generational transition?

The overall goal of the sessions, according to Town Hall Director, Maxine Brown, is “to equip citizens with information and knowledge to understand how Pinal County’s educational institutions are preparing upcoming generations in meeting the needs of tomorrow’s employers. The Town Hall wants its delegates to be involved in learning how the puzzle pieces all fall into place to prepare the current and future employees to meet business and industry’s needs. Pinal County Town Hall believes delegates will be able to return to their community with a better understanding of local workforce issues and how the county will transition to the future with a well-trained workforce.”

Pinal County Town Hall’s Wayne G. Gerken Youth Scholarship will be awarded during the event. Town Hall offers students the opportunity to attend the event and participate in a round-table discussion to apply for the scholarship. Town Hall Advisory Committee Vice-Chair, Donna McBride in discussing the youth component of the program, stated: “Town Hall has provided a venue for young people to come together with local leaders. Helping them learn about important topics such as issues related to Pinal County’s workforce and the economic growth of the area will help create the next generation of leaders.”

Pinal County Town Hall Advisory Committee Chair, Sandie Smith, explained: “I have attended all 29 Town Halls. These events have been instrumental in bringing together diversified interests to focus on timely, relevant issues vital to Pinal County and its citizens. The networking and friendships formed at these Town Halls are invaluable for forming alliances that will help ensure Pinal County is a place where we can live, work, and play.”

For additional information, please contact: Maxine Brown – Pinal County Town Hall – 480-322-1626 – m.leather@mchsi.com