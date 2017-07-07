Pinal County Issues Air Quality Advisory for Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel area

By | Posted July 7th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

A view of the Burro Fire from Webb Rd. between Oracle and San Manuel.

FLORENCE, AZ – The Pinal County Air Quality Department (PCAQD) is issuing an air quality advisory due to the potential for elevated particulates associated with smoke from the Burro Fire near Redington Pass in northeast Tucson. Periods of moderate to heavy smoke are possible over the weekend in the tri-community areas of San Manuel, Oracle and Mammoth.

PCAQD encourages individuals to limit outdoor activities during periods of smoke since individuals with heart and respiratory disease, children, pregnant women and the elderly are vulnerable to smoke exposure. Healthy people can also be affected by smoke. Staying indoors as much as possible along with keeping windows and doors closed can help reduce the exposure to particulate matter associated with the smoke.
 
Particulate matter contains tiny solid particles and liquid droplets which is suspended in the air that we breathe. Small particles in smoke can travel into the respiratory system and cause short-term health effects including eye and respiratory tract irritation and even more serious problems including reduced lung function, coughing, wheezing, trouble breathing, aggravation of asthma, heart failure and premature death.
 
 Updates to the Burro Fire can be found at: www.facebook.com/BurroFireInfo
Staff (4073 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Breaking News! Roach Fire being fought in Dudleyville

    July 7th, 2017
    by

      Roach Fire Sunday, 5:00 PM Update DUDLEYVILLE, AZ – Roach Fire Incident Commander Darrell Miller announced that Dudleyville evacuees are […]

    Firefighters kept busy as wildfire season kicks up; Oracle Firewise Board to meet Tuesday

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      Is your property ready for the wildfire season?   Do you have an action plan should you need to […]

    Traveling on Hawaiian Time: Hiking Diamond Head

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    When you think about Hawaii, one of the most recognized visual images you picture is Hawaii’s best-known land mark, Diamond […]

    San Manuel Ace Hardware announces Father’s Day tool box winner

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Philip Boden of San Manuel, right, is the winner of the Father’s Day Giveaway Toolbox at San Manuel Ace Hardware. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Healthcare Collaboration: CVRMC to assist Community Health Foundation

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      Twenty-five years ago, health care for Kearny and the residents of the Copper Basin was in jeopardy.  Samaritan Hospital […]

    First Things First: Use summer to prepare your child for kindergarten success

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    SAN MANUEL (June 27, 2017) – All parents want their young child to be ready when they start kindergarten. Families […]

    Behind the Scenes: ASARCO Hayden Smelter Improvements

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      ASARCO Hayden Smelter Operations have begun the major improvements and repairs to the facilities and equipment in Hayden.  The […]

    Update: Burro Fire at 11 Percent Containment as of July 5, 2017

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Burro Fire 11 Percent Containment July 5, 2017, Evening Update Acreage: 24,547 acres (estimated)         Percentage of […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger