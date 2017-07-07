Pinal County Issues Air Quality Advisory for Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel area

by
A view of the Burro Fire from Webb Rd. between Oracle and San Manuel.
FLORENCE, AZ – The Pinal County Air Quality Department (PCAQD) is issuing an air quality advisory due to the potential for elevated particulates associated with smoke from the Burro Fire near Redington Pass in northeast Tucson. Periods of moderate to heavy smoke are possible over the weekend in the tri-community areas of San Manuel, Oracle and Mammoth.
PCAQD encourages individuals to limit outdoor activities during periods of smoke since individuals with heart and respiratory disease, children, pregnant women and the elderly are vulnerable to smoke exposure. Healthy people can also be affected by smoke. Staying indoors as much as possible along with keeping windows and doors closed can help reduce the exposure to particulate matter associated with the smoke.
Particulate matter contains tiny solid particles and liquid droplets which is suspended in the air that we breathe. Small particles in smoke can travel into the respiratory system and cause short-term health effects including eye and respiratory tract irritation and even more serious problems including reduced lung function, coughing, wheezing, trouble breathing, aggravation of asthma, heart failure and premature death.
