Pinal County helping pave the way to Oracle’s Zipline Adventures

By | Posted August 1st, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The Arizona Zipline Adventures of an exciting activity and spectacular views of the northern foothills of the Catalina Mountains.

  It’s going to be easier to get to Arizona Zipline Adventures near Oracle thanks to a soon- to-be-completed $245,000 Pinal County road project.

  The final phase of the improvements to a gravel stretch of the South Mt. Lemmon Highway are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 8. Completion is expected about two weeks later depending on the weather, according to Gina Salinas, Public Information Officer for Pinal County. She says heavy rain or extreme heat would affect the timeline.

  Salinas says the roadwork will greatly reduce the dust associated with the current stretch of gravel road. The work on the roadway will not require lane closures, she notes, but there will be traffic control throughout the two-week period when county employees will be operating heavy equipment.

  Brandon Luthy, co-owner of Arizona Zipline Adventures along with Emily Goff, advises people coming to the their business to allow for some extra time to get through the construction area.

Arizona Zipline Adventures

  Arizona Zipline Adventures features five ziplines ranging in length from 400 feet to 1500 feet and riders attain speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. The business also offers a year- around schedule of special events, hosts team-building activities, and is known for its dining venue, Peppersauce Kitchen, which overlooks the scenic San Pedro River Valley.

  Since the attraction opened, those seeking a day of fast-moving fun on the ziplines have had to navigate a curvy, sometimes dusty, 6.7-mile stretch of the South Mount Lemmon Highway to reach their destination.

  The road project was begun two years ago with the purchase of new rights-of-way. The road was realigned to eliminate many of the curves, new guardrails were installed, and drainage improved.

  The final phase of the project improves a mile-and-a-half dusty gravel portion of the road from where the asphalt pavement ends about five miles south of Oracle to just beyond the entrance to Arizona Zipline Adventures.

  Salinas says the roadwork will be done in two identical steps. First the gravel will be graded, and then a thin layer of liquid asphalt will be sprayed on the road, followed by layer of rock chips, which will be rolled flat. After a few days to “cure,” any loose chips will be swept from the road and process repeated. After the second layer of chips is spread, rolled, allowed to cure and swept, the project will be complete.

Riding the zipline

Staff (4792 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper to remove hazardous materials from West Plant

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    Abatement work from historic mining activity enters next phase  Superior, Ariz. — (July 27, 2018) As part of the ongoing […]

    Superior Optimist Club’s Magma Royale set for Saturday

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      If you haven’t attended the Superior Optimist Club Magma Royale event, you may have missed one of the most […]

    Oracle Firewise presents AED to Living Word Chapel

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      On Wednesday July 25, 2018, Oracle Firewise donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Living Word Chapel. Mary […]

    Kearny Elks helping schools with donation for supplies

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      The Kearny Elks Lodge recently donated a total of $750 to local elementary schools in Kearny, Superior, and Hayden-Winkelman. Past […]

  • Additional Stories

    Arizona State Land Department to close Desert Wells Multi-Use Area Aug. 1 for up to 90 days for reconstruction of entryway, parking area

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    PHOENIX – To improve access and parking, reconstruction at the Desert Wells Multi-Use Area requires the popular off-highway-vehicle riding area to be […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Office issues sex offender notification for Oracle

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has issued a sex offender notification for the Oracle area.   Terry Lee Whitten […]

    Letter to the Editor: Town Manager offers open letter to Mammoth residents

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      I am writing this letter to all concerned Mammoth residents. There has been a lot of work accomplished this […]

    Copper Corridor resident wins golf tournament in Nevada

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    Tommy Chavez, who lives in Oracle and is a well known golfer in the Copper Corridor, recently won a golf […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger