Pinal County Building Safety stresses pool safety as temperature rise

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

FLORENCE, AZ – For families with young children, the summer school break is upon us. The start of the warmer summer weather, backyard BBQ’s and definitely the time to jump in the pool and keep cool.

  Pool safety is a year-round priority in Arizona and in Pinal County, but during the summer peak swimming season, it becomes critical that everyone practices good pool safety habits.  This means a heightened sense of awareness when young children are around the pool.

  “While we strongly advise a keen sense of awareness when kids are around the pool,” stated Building Safety Director Tony Guasp, “Pinal County adopted Swimming Pool Code, and state law mandates that the pool area must be surrounded by a fence or barrier at least five feet in height.”

  Guasp pointed to Pinal Counties Adopted Pool Code, and ARS 36-1681: Pool enclosures; requirements; exceptions; enforcement.

  “The law is very specific when it comes to what is needed to fence off a pool area,” Guasp said. “One of the first things our inspectors look for when we know there is a pool on-site is to see if the pool is fenced from the community, and equipped with the life-safety barriers required for the home per the adopted pool code .”

  To see if your home is equipped with the proper pool barriers required, please go to the Pinal County Community Development – Building Safety website: http://bit.ly/2JwlHHt

  “Pool related accidents happen far too often every year, and many of them are the result of safety being taken for granted,” Guasp said.  “I am proud and happy to say that there have been no reported incidents or drowning deaths in Pinal County from January 2015 to May 2018, according to Children’s Safety Zone.” (www.childrensafetyzone.com)

  Homeowners with pools have a greater responsibility, and should have a greater sense of safety awareness for themselves and the children within the community.

  Practicing the following basic year-round pool safety rules will provide peace of mind, fun and enjoyment year after year.

  Never leave children unattended near the swimming pool or spa.

Ensure that your pool or spa has an effective barrier even if you have a pool cover when not in use. The proper barrier shall have gates that open away from the pool, are self-closing and self-latching, and are beyond young children’s reach. When possible keep all doors and windows that lead to the pool area from the home locked, no doggie doors are permitted.

  Clear view of the pool area should be maintained at all times

  Pinal County Building Safety is the authority having jurisdiction for all unincorporated areas of Pinal County, as well as for the Towns of Superior, Kearny, and Mammoth which have an intergovernmental agreement for building permitting and inspection services.

  Before installing your pool/spa, water feature, etc. please contact the Building Safety Department (520) 509-3555 or 3-1-1 (within the county) with any questions or requirements needed for a proper pool installation and a safe effective pool barrier.

Staff (4682 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    In Your Biz: Picket Post Antiques

    16 hours ago
    by

    At the corner of Main St. and Lobb Ave. in the Porter’s Building complex, there is a treasure trove of […]

    Sea Lions Swim Team win home opener

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team hosted Eloy and Florence at the Mammoth Pool on Saturday for the first Home […]

    Elvis Presley visits San Manuel – ‘Thank you. Thank you very much’

    16 hours ago
    by

      The San Manuel Library struck up the band with a visit from Elvis Presley for this summer’s reading program. […]

    PCSO, San Manuel U-16 softball team battle it out on the diamond

    16 hours ago
    by

    The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) sent a softball team to play against the girls U – 16 (16 and […]

  • Additional Stories

    Copper Basin Chamber to host planning retreat

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Basin Chamber of  Commerce invites all businesses in the Kearny/Hayden/Winkelman and surrounding areas, as well as people […]

    Copper Basin area Little League All Stars announced

    16 hours ago
    by

      Summertime in Arizona brings more than just the monsoon rains or even wishes for the monsoon rains.   Summertime […]

    Kelvin Bridge Replacement officially open – in memory of Stephani Yesenski

    16 hours ago
    by

      On Friday June 8, 2018, a dedication and opening were held for the Kelvin Bridge Replacement Project by Pinal […]

    Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission topic of Next Rural by Choice Forum

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition and the Southern Gila County Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger