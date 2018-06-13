Pinal County Building Safety stresses pool safety as temperature rise

FLORENCE, AZ – For families with young children, the summer school break is upon us. The start of the warmer summer weather, backyard BBQ’s and definitely the time to jump in the pool and keep cool.

Pool safety is a year-round priority in Arizona and in Pinal County, but during the summer peak swimming season, it becomes critical that everyone practices good pool safety habits. This means a heightened sense of awareness when young children are around the pool.

“While we strongly advise a keen sense of awareness when kids are around the pool,” stated Building Safety Director Tony Guasp, “Pinal County adopted Swimming Pool Code, and state law mandates that the pool area must be surrounded by a fence or barrier at least five feet in height.”

Guasp pointed to Pinal Counties Adopted Pool Code, and ARS 36-1681: Pool enclosures; requirements; exceptions; enforcement.

“The law is very specific when it comes to what is needed to fence off a pool area,” Guasp said. “One of the first things our inspectors look for when we know there is a pool on-site is to see if the pool is fenced from the community, and equipped with the life-safety barriers required for the home per the adopted pool code .”

To see if your home is equipped with the proper pool barriers required, please go to the Pinal County Community Development – Building Safety website: http://bit.ly/2JwlHHt

“Pool related accidents happen far too often every year, and many of them are the result of safety being taken for granted,” Guasp said. “I am proud and happy to say that there have been no reported incidents or drowning deaths in Pinal County from January 2015 to May 2018, according to Children’s Safety Zone.” (www.childrensafetyzone.com)

Homeowners with pools have a greater responsibility, and should have a greater sense of safety awareness for themselves and the children within the community.

Practicing the following basic year-round pool safety rules will provide peace of mind, fun and enjoyment year after year.

Never leave children unattended near the swimming pool or spa.

Ensure that your pool or spa has an effective barrier even if you have a pool cover when not in use. The proper barrier shall have gates that open away from the pool, are self-closing and self-latching, and are beyond young children’s reach. When possible keep all doors and windows that lead to the pool area from the home locked, no doggie doors are permitted.

Clear view of the pool area should be maintained at all times

Pinal County Building Safety is the authority having jurisdiction for all unincorporated areas of Pinal County, as well as for the Towns of Superior, Kearny, and Mammoth which have an intergovernmental agreement for building permitting and inspection services.

Before installing your pool/spa, water feature, etc. please contact the Building Safety Department (520) 509-3555 or 3-1-1 (within the county) with any questions or requirements needed for a proper pool installation and a safe effective pool barrier.