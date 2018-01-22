PCSO warns of a Jury Duty Scam

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

Pinal County, AZ – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the community know of a scam impacting people in the county.

  The department has received reports about people receiving calls from various law enforcement agencies claiming the individual has a warrant out for their arrest because they have missed jury duty. The individual was instructed to pay money to avoid arrest.

  This is a nationwide scam that is targeting victims everywhere. If you receive a call like this please hang up. If you would like to verify, contact the law enforcement agency directly. 

  Because this is a nationwide issue, if you receive a call from a scammer please file an online report with the Federal Trade Commission by going to www.ftc.gov and following the “File a Consumer Complaint” link. 

  If you believe you’ve been scammed, please call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111.

