PCSO needs help identifying a man connected to a burglary, assault in San Manuel

Posted September 11th, 2017

Wanted in connection with burglary and assault in San Manuel.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into a home and assaulted the homeowner.

On Sunday, Deputies responded to a home on the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress. Deputies say the homeowner woke up to find the intruder in his kitchen. The homeowner stated the man attacked him with the screw driver before running away.

Surveillance footage shows a white male with tattoos his neck and both arms using a screw driver to break into the home.

If you know who this man is, please call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111.

