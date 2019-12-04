Paving and guardrail project on US 60 between Superior, Top-of-the-World to begin on Dec. 2

Motorists who use US 60 between Superior and Top-of-the-World will encounter lane restrictions and delays starting Monday, Dec. 2, as crews start a paving and guardrail project.

The project will begin with guardrail replacement in various locations throughout the 10-mile work zone starting at milepost 230 east of Superior.

Guardrail crews will restrict US 60 to a single lane with flaggers and pilot cars. In passing/climbing lane areas, the contractor will close one lane and allow traffic to flow at a slower speed.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Thursday. However, in the case of inclement weather or if other delays occur, work may be rescheduled to Fridays.

Paving is scheduled to begin after the guardrail work is complete in spring 2020.

In addition to paving and guardrail work, other key elements of the project include:

• Concrete sidewalk/curb and gutter work at the intersection of US 60/State Route 177

• Bridge deck rehabilitation at Devils Canyon

• Signage upgrades

• Rumble strip installation

• Shoulder improvements

The entire project is scheduled to wrap up by late summer 2020.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will coordinate lane restrictions between the paving/guardrail project and the nearby US 60 Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project as much as possible. Traffic restrictions near Pinto Creek are expected to lessen after rock blasting is completed in approximately mid-December.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/US60Superior.

Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.