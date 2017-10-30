Pavement Rehabilitation Project for State Route 77

October 30th, 2017

  Supervisor Pete Rios reports that the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) informed Pinal County that the contract bid has been awarded for the “Pavement Rehabilitation Project for State Route 77.”

  Again, State Route 77 is a State Highway, not a county road. Construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks and anticipated to last for 150 days (5 months).  The  planned rehabilitation project will begin at MP (mile marker) 113.7  approximately 1 mile south of the Town of Mammoth city limits and continues to milepost 120.4, approximately 3 miles south of the Aravaipa Bridge. 

  An ADOT representative has stated: “We can expect to see the contractor mobilizing equipment to the site any day now.”

