Oracle’s community chorus honors Veterans on Nov. 12

The Oracle Piano Society proudly presents the Voices in the Oaks Chorale in concert on Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 pm. The chorus will be singing a program of patriot songs in “A Salute to Veterans.” The concert takes place at the Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle.

Veterans are invited to attend the concert free of charge as the chorus celebrates those who have risked their lives so that our American people can enjoy this Land of the Free. The selection of songs reflects sentiments such as patriotism, heartache of separation and loss, questions of purpose and meaning. Familiar melodies from various war time songs are included to move us to places of reflection and gratitude.

Chorus Director Mary Huebner, leads the chorus with support from Sheryll McManus on the piano. A classically trained singer, Mary is passionate about vocal music. She sings regularly with the Tucson Symphony Chorus, as well as other choral groups in the Tucson region. Sheryll is an accomplished pianist with an outstanding list of performance credits, including performance with several nationally-acclaimed orchestras. In Tucson, Sheryll has been a rehearsal accompanist for the Tucson Symphony Chorus and she is currently a member of the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, where she plays both piano and violin.

The Voices in the Oaks Chorale is a group of people who love to sing together and make a beautiful, sweet sound. Mary Huebner founded the chorus in the Spring of 2016 with the goal of making choral music more accessible in our community, whether participant or listener. The chorus rehearses every Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 in the Oracle Center for the Arts. The chorus is non-auditioned; all that is required is a love of singing. Choral repertoire varies from easy to more challenging pieces. Rehearsal audio files are provided to help singers learn new music. The chorus is passionate about bringing people into harmony through the power of music!

Join the Voices in the Oaks Chorale as we celebrate and sing our appreciation for all Veterans!

“A Salute to Veterans” concert tickets are $15; Veterans and Students are free. Purchase tickets in advance at www.oraclepianosociety.org. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door.

For more information about singing with the Voices in the Oaks, contact Mary Huebner at huebner@oraclepianosociety.org.