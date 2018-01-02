OWN Oracle – Volunteers make a big difference in 2017!

The Tucson Marathon brings “Christmas Cheer” to Oracle and surrounding communities in need by soliciting the help of the OWN Oracle, a nonprofit.

The nonprofit earns funding each year by providing the volunteers to work two beverage stations at the start of the well-established Tucson Marathon which begins in Oracle.

What you may not know is that because of the Tucson Marathon runners who toss their jackets, shirts, gloves and hats, OWN Oracle is able to collect, wash and distribute the warm clothing to families in the area through Family First and the San Pedro Behavioral facility. So, if you know of anyone needing warm clothing tell them to contact these organizations after January 1.

This year, OWN Oracle collected over 100 pounds of clothing or approximately 150 items to donate. The volunteers, 40 strong, came from the Tri-Community area. Special thanks to Corrie Darimont who was able to involve the National Honor Society from San Manuel. This is a very rewarding experience and breakfast is always celebrated after duties are completed.

So, “thank you,” great volunteers because you are providing warm clothing to many in need. You will hear more from Corrie Darimont on her great group of young volunteers and efforts to help the less fortunate this holiday season.