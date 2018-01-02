OWN Oracle – Volunteers make a big difference in 2017!

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Volunteers for OWN Oracle are ready for the runners in the annual Tucson Marathon.

  The Tucson Marathon brings “Christmas Cheer” to Oracle and surrounding communities in need by soliciting the help of the OWN Oracle, a nonprofit. 

  The nonprofit earns funding each year by providing the volunteers to work two beverage stations at the start of the well-established Tucson Marathon which begins in Oracle. 

  What you may not know is that because of the Tucson Marathon runners who toss their jackets, shirts, gloves and hats, OWN Oracle is able to collect, wash and distribute the warm clothing to families in the area through Family First and the San Pedro Behavioral facility.  So, if you know of anyone needing warm clothing tell them to contact these organizations after January 1.

  This year, OWN Oracle collected over 100 pounds of clothing or approximately 150 items to donate. The volunteers, 40 strong, came from the Tri-Community area.  Special thanks to Corrie Darimont who was able to involve the National Honor Society from San Manuel.  This is a very rewarding experience and breakfast is always celebrated after duties are completed.

  So, “thank you,” great volunteers because you are providing warm clothing to many in need.  You will hear more from Corrie Darimont on her great group of young volunteers and efforts to help the less fortunate this holiday season.

Staff (4368 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Fire destroys homes on Lobb

    11 hours ago
    by

      On Dec. 23, 2017 at 2:17 a.m., Superior Fire was paged out for a report of a possible structure […]

    Local DPS Troopers bring Christmas to Mammoth family

    December 26th, 2017
    by

      A group of Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers got together to help bring Christmas cheer to a family […]

    Work begins on Arnett Canyon segment of the LOST Trail

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      Arizona Conservation Crews have been working on the Arnett Canyon Segment of the Legends of the Superior Trails.  The […]

    San Manuel’s Cruz gets ‘WBF’ in first match of season

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      San Manuel wrestler Devin Cruz (195) pinned her opponent from Canyon del Oro high school in her first match […]

  • Additional Stories

    Astronomer visits Mt. Vista School

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the 4th grade students at Mt. Vista School were given a talk by local astronomer […]

    Student Rotarians named at San Manuel High School

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      SaddleBrooke Rotary has named two San Manuel High School students Student Rotarians for the month of November and honored […]

    Mammoth STEM School hosts Christmas Family Activity Night

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      The Mammoth Elementary STEM School had its Christmas Activities Night on Thursday, Dec. 14. The family activities included the […]

    OWN-Oracle Year in Review

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Oracle – This year, two significant community events happened in Oracle. First of all, OWN  (Oracle Women’s Network) became OWN-Oracle. […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger