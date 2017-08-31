Oracle State Park to host eclipse talk, star party Sept. 23

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

“Corona” by Mike Weasner. Taken during Totality with a Nikon D7200 DSLR + Tamron 600mm telephoto lens on an iOptron SkyTracker Pro mount.

  Local resident and amateur astronomer Mike Weasner was part of a Sky and Telescope tour group to view the Aug. 21 Total Solar Eclipse from Hopkinsville Community College in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Totality at Hopkinsville lasted 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

“Earthshine” by Mike Weasner. Taken during Totality with a Nikon D7200 DSLR + Tamron 600mm telephoto lens on an iOptron SkyTracker Pro mount.

  Traffic getting to the viewing site was unexpectedly light, Weasner told the Miner. There were a few thin clouds when the group arrived, but nothing significant. Anticipation was high.

  The eclipse began with a clear sky, and the sky stayed mostly clear until about 30 minutes before Totality. Then a large cloud covered the Sun. Fortunately the cloud moved on within a couple of minutes and the sky was mostly clear through the end of the eclipse.

  “Totality was beautiful,” Mike said.

  Mike will be giving a talk on his Eclipse experience with many more of his photos at Oracle State Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. Please call the Park at 520-896-2425 to make a reservation. A star party with telescopes will follow the talk.

“Prominences” by Mike Weasner. Taken during Totality with a Nikon D7200 DSLR + Tamron 600mm telephoto lens on an iOptron SkyTracker Pro mount.

