Oracle State Park to host eclipse talk, star party Sept. 23

Local resident and amateur astronomer Mike Weasner was part of a Sky and Telescope tour group to view the Aug. 21 Total Solar Eclipse from Hopkinsville Community College in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Totality at Hopkinsville lasted 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

Traffic getting to the viewing site was unexpectedly light, Weasner told the Miner. There were a few thin clouds when the group arrived, but nothing significant. Anticipation was high.

The eclipse began with a clear sky, and the sky stayed mostly clear until about 30 minutes before Totality. Then a large cloud covered the Sun. Fortunately the cloud moved on within a couple of minutes and the sky was mostly clear through the end of the eclipse.

“Totality was beautiful,” Mike said.

Mike will be giving a talk on his Eclipse experience with many more of his photos at Oracle State Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. Please call the Park at 520-896-2425 to make a reservation. A star party with telescopes will follow the talk.