Oracle State Park to host Bug Night on Saturday, Aug. 19

Insects and humans have been coexisting on the Planet Earth … well for as long as there have been humans. There are some humans who find the study of bugs fascinating.

One such human will share his love of the buggy world in the hopes of sparking further interest in our multi-legged cohabiters of the Planet Earth.

This Saturday, Aug. 19, Oracle State Park will host Bug Night, beginning at 7 p.m. Join entomologist, Michael Wilson, for a slide show program in the living room of the Kannally Ranch House. Michael is Research Director of Drylands Institute, a Tucson 501(c)(3) organization devoted to research on the Sonoran Desert.

Michael has traveled to many places to study insects and is a specialist on Arizona bugs.

Bring a flashlight! Following the program, the group is invited to stick around with our guest guide to investigate the patio walls with black-light in search of scorpions and other nocturnal critters, and to see what night bugs have been attracted to our backlit hanging sheets.

Southeastern Arizona is home to some of the most spectacular insects in North America. Oracle State Park is on the boundary between the highlands of the Catalina Mountains and mesquite grasslands and has an especially rich insect fauna. We have a chance to see large moths, impressive beetles, katydids, tarantulas, and other nocturnal creatures.

Call to reserve if interested in our limited camping option for this special night of outdoor education! Bring your own refreshments or drinking water. Long pants are best. Come prepared with insect repellant for mosquitoes. Closed-toe shoes (sneakers, tennis shoes, etc) are better than sandals or flip-flops. Bring your own flashlight or headlamp! Meet at the Kannally Ranch House.

Please call for a reservation for the 7 p.m. program and if interested in camping overnight at the park. The program is free with park admission of $7 per vehicle, or with camping, $12 per vehicle.