Oracle Schools close bond transaction

By | Posted July 2nd, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The Oracle School District Governing Board is very pleased to announce its $13.2M bond transaction successfully closed on June 17, 2020. The staff can now begin paying for those items that voters approved.

  First on the list is to pay off the District Office building and existing bus loan, which will provide savings on interest expense, the board reported. “Next, we will order three new buses to continue to update our aging fleet which prior to recent purchases, had an average mileage of 300,000. This should help with our bus maintenance and operational costs,” they added in a statement to the Miner. “We will also make payments to both BWS Architects and the H2 Group (project managers) for the great service they have already provided, and will continue to provide, our District.”

  BWS continues to develop a master plan that will guide design and timelines for all projects. This master plan will ensure new additions or changes to the campus are designed in a way that maximizes space utilization and increases synergy. 

  “Rest assured that your elected Governing Board is providing very careful oversight of the bond projects and purchases. We are incredibly grateful for the confidence you’ve placed in us and are intent on delivering for our students and our taxpayers,” the board said. 

  Residents of Oracle School District are invited to attend the board meetings which are normally held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. As projects are completed, the district plans to have additional updates and even some events to include, and thank the voters. 

Staff (5464 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Mayor’s Minute: Superior – We must protect our community

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

    Superior is a proud, resilient, strong and caring community.  Those words are always front of mind when I speak of […]

    Town of Superior postpones laser show

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

      The Town of Superior has announced that due to an increase in the positive COVID-19 cases throughout Superior and […]

    San Manuel seniors earn nearly $800K in scholarships; all grads honored in late ceremony

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

      This year, 2020, has been  a year that no one expected. Traditional ways of life were put on hold […]

    Sea Lions host ‘Whiskers vs Thunder’ swim meet

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

      The Sea Lions’ season continued with a home meet on Saturday, June 27.  The Sea Lions Team was split […]

  • Additional Stories

    Governor Ducey orders some business closures and postpones back to school

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

      Within weeks of the end of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s Stay at Home order in May, the State of […]

    County offers financial relief to businesses in unincorporated Pinal affected by COVID-19; Rios urges businesses to apply

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

      The Business Sustainability Program is a one-time reimbursement of up to $15,000 to qualifying businesses for rent, mortgage and/or […]

    Central Arizona College to offer LIVE! online new student orientation session

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

      Central Arizona College invites all first-time and returning college students to LIVE! Online New Student Orientation for Fall 2020. […]

    Sea Lions compete against Tucson Aquabears

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

      The Sea Lions travelled to Tucson to swim against the Aquabears on Saturday, June 20.  In what has been […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger