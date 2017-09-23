Oracle property owners, church honored with Oracle Firewise Awards

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, the Oracle Firewise Board presented Property of the Year awards to residents of Oracle.

Mary Harris, Co-Chair of the Board, presented the 2017 Firewise residential Property of the Year awards to Rodolfo and Margaret Moreno and Andrew and Allison Hendrix. The public/commercial property award went to the Living Word Chapel. Lead Pastor James Ruiz accepted the award for the church.

Oracle Fire Chief Robert Jennings was at the presentation and spoke to the audience about the importance of being Firewise and clearing property of brush, grass and other potential fire fuels. He said that it has helped in recent fires in the area and has prevented fires from spreading. He also commended the Firewise Board and group for the work they do.