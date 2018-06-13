Oracle plans old-fashioned July 4th celebration

  Preparations are underway for Oracle’s first July 4th Celebration hosted by the Oracle Community Center.

  “We are planning a traditional celebration for our community, with plenty of activities for families,” said Carolyn Blair, one of the organizers.

  The event features games for all ages and prizes too!  Activities take place on Wednesday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  Included will be a bike parade and everyone is encouraged to decorate their bicycle with a patriotic theme, as well as bike raffles, food and fun. Visitors will be treated to some old fashioned family fun in the form of gunny sack races, watermelon seed spitting contest, hula hoop contest , face painting and more.  There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks.

  Everyone is invited! Admission is free for this 100% volunteer-run, family-friendly event.

  For more information contact Elvira Acuna-Schwenke at 520-907-6239 or email acuna_elvia@yahoo.com.

  The community center plans to make this an annual event.

