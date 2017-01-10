Oracle Piano Society to host CDO Symphony Orchestra

The CDO Symphony Orchestra will have a fundraiser concert at the Oracle Piano Society on Sunday, Jan. 15.

  A benefit concert to raise funds for the Canyon del Oro High School Symphony Orchestra will be held at the Oracle Piano Society’s Oracle Center for the Arts on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2016 at 3 p.m. There is no admission charge but donations will be gratefully accepted at the Center.

  The CDO Symphony Orchestra has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The benefit concert will help them with travel expenses. Their goal is to raise $75,000 for the trip. They currently have raised over $67,000. The CDO orchestra is the first public school orchestra in southern Arizona to be invited to play at Carnegie Hall.

  The symphony orchestra has 39 members making the trip. This includes 16 violins, 4 violas, 7 cellos, 2 basses, 3 clarinets, 2 trumpets, 3 trombones, and 2 percussionists. The conductor for the orchestra is Toru Togawa.

  Toru is from Hiroshima, Japan. He is an accomplished violinist and conductor. He has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Tucson Repertory Orchestra since 2011. As an active violinist he plays with the Tucson Symphony, Tucson Pops, and Arizona Opera Orchestras. Toru has played with orchestras around the world including the National Repertory (Colorado), Arkansas, Shreveport (Louisiana), AIMS (Austria), Hiroshima (Japan), and Vancouver (Canada) Symphony Orchestras. He is the President of American String Teachers Association of Arizona. 

  The concert should be very entertaining and will support a good cause. You will also be helping  a local girl, Rachel Blair of Oracle fulfill one of her dreams. She is a Concert Master in the orchestra. 

  Please come out and support the CDO Symphony Orchestra. The Oracle Center for the Arts is located at 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. It is owned and operated by the non-profit organization Oracle Piano Society which is dedicated to promoting and supporting appreciation for music and the arts.

