Oracle Operations Center grand opening draws elected officials, residents

By | Posted March 30th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Arizona Water Company’s grand opening of its new Oracle Operations Center drew a large crowd.

(Oracle, AZ)After years of planning, permitting and construction, Arizona Water Company opened its brand new Oracle Operations Center today with a Grand Opening event that gathered dozens of local residents, members of the business community and elected officials.

  “This is a great addition to the Oracle community, and an asset for the entire region,” said Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios, who represents Oracle.  “This is definitely an upgrade that the community deserves and speaks to the commitment of Arizona Water Company to provide excellent service.”

The new Oracle Operations Center for the Arizona Water Company.

  Also attending was Greg Stanley, County Manager for Pinal County and Anastasias Matiatos, representative for area Congressman Tom O’Halleran.  All guests were treated to freshly barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, cupcakes and sodas.

  “We are very excited about our new home in Oracle and looking forward to serving our customers from the beautiful new facility,” said Freddy Rios, the Division Manager for San Manuel Division.  “I am very gratified that so many of our friends and family came out to share this beautiful day with us.  We have been working on this for a long time.”

  The new office is located at 670 E. American Avenue, near the historic Oracle Inn.  The new 2,500 square-foot building will house the division manager, operations superintendent, customer service representatives and field service employees, a total of eight staff.  It includes plenty of parking for customers and room for future growth.

  Communities served by the new office include: Oracle, SaddleBrooke Ranch, San Manuel and Winkelman.

  “This is a significant investment in the Oracle community and marks our commitment to providing excellent service to all our customers,” said Bill Garfield, the President of Arizona Water Company.  “It is our goal to provide safe, reliable water to our customers, 24/7/365, and this new facility, with its updated technology and customer service features will definitely help us do that.”

Pete Rios is posing with David Apodaca of Artistic Irons of Arizona who provided the Arizona Water Company Sign.

Staff (3894 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    SHS Hall of Fame celebrates 9th induction

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The Superior High School Hall of Fame celebrated its 9th induction ceremony on Saturday.  Five SHS Alumni were inducted […]

    Jocelyn Hudson represents Sea Lions at Championship Swim Meet

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The 8 and Under State Championship Swim Meet was held March 18-19 at the Phoenix Country Day School Pool.  […]

    Mountain Vista Cougars baseball, softball seasons underway

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The baseball and softball teams at Mt. Vista School in Oracle have started their seasons in a winning way. […]

    Miners win consecutive games for first time this season

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The San Manuel baseball team defeated Hayden and Desert Christian on Mar. 23-24, respectively, picking up their first back-to-back […]

  • Additional Stories

    Towns of Hayden and Mammoth select Chief of Police

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The Town of Hayden voted last week to hire Tami Villar as the Interim – Police Chief for Hayden […]

    Ray High School’s 1992 Men’s Basketball State Championship team honored

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      The 1992 Ray High School Men’s state basketball championship team was honored by the AIA for their accomplishments on […]

    Kearny Library sponsors National Library Week Bookmark Contest 2017

    March 30th, 2017
    by

    Kearny -National Library Week Bookmark Contest 2017, sponsored locally by the Kearny Public Library and Friends of the Kearny Library, […]

    Arizona Water Company seeks substantial rate increases for towns along the Copper Corridor

    March 30th, 2017
    by

      Residents along the Copper Corridor served by the Arizona Water Co. (AWC) could see a substantial increase in their […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger