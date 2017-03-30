Oracle Operations Center grand opening draws elected officials, residents

(Oracle, AZ)After years of planning, permitting and construction, Arizona Water Company opened its brand new Oracle Operations Center today with a Grand Opening event that gathered dozens of local residents, members of the business community and elected officials.

“This is a great addition to the Oracle community, and an asset for the entire region,” said Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios, who represents Oracle. “This is definitely an upgrade that the community deserves and speaks to the commitment of Arizona Water Company to provide excellent service.”

Also attending was Greg Stanley, County Manager for Pinal County and Anastasias Matiatos, representative for area Congressman Tom O’Halleran. All guests were treated to freshly barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, cupcakes and sodas.

“We are very excited about our new home in Oracle and looking forward to serving our customers from the beautiful new facility,” said Freddy Rios, the Division Manager for San Manuel Division. “I am very gratified that so many of our friends and family came out to share this beautiful day with us. We have been working on this for a long time.”

The new office is located at 670 E. American Avenue, near the historic Oracle Inn. The new 2,500 square-foot building will house the division manager, operations superintendent, customer service representatives and field service employees, a total of eight staff. It includes plenty of parking for customers and room for future growth.

Communities served by the new office include: Oracle, SaddleBrooke Ranch, San Manuel and Winkelman.

“This is a significant investment in the Oracle community and marks our commitment to providing excellent service to all our customers,” said Bill Garfield, the President of Arizona Water Company. “It is our goal to provide safe, reliable water to our customers, 24/7/365, and this new facility, with its updated technology and customer service features will definitely help us do that.”