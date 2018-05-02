Oracle men work with Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum to create ‘Packrat Playhouse’

By | Posted May 2nd, 2018 |

The new Packrat Playhouse at the Sonoran Desert Museum. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

  The Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum opened a new exhibit on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The new exhibit is the Packrat Playhouse which allows kids of all ages to learn about packrats through interactive play-based exhibits. The kids get to pretend they are packrats by building, collecting and climbing in a simulated packrat habitat where they can slide down cholla skeleton ribs and climb through prickly pear pads while playing in a safe indoor environment. Toddlers (infant to 3 years old) even have their own safe section where they can crawl, play and slide while separated from bigger older kids.

  A couple of local men played important parts in the development and building of the Packrat Playhouse. Michael Reddish, owner of Adventure Gear in Oracle and Oracle resident Troy Letwak helped immensely with the project. Michael Reddish handled the contract through his company, Adventure Gear, LLC. He designed the project along with the Desert Museum.

  “This type of project had never been done before,” Mike said.

The steel work was done by Troy Letwak of Oracle. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

  He had to make sure it not only was a true simulation of a packrat nest and environment but had to have the project done within a specific time frame and within budget. The project was financed by a couple of grants. The design and project has been nominated for a couple of awards.

Michael Reddish did the design work and rope work at the Packrat Playhouse. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

  Michael did the netting and rope installation for the project. He was assisted by Sisco Barragan of San Manuel. It took four months of work.

  “Troy Letwak did the steel work and did a great job,” Michael said.  The playhouse not only teaches the kids about packrats, but “it gives the kids an internal joy and experience that develops self confidence and self esteem and creates a relationship with the museum. It is not just a playland but a place to grow,” he explained.

  Troy Letwak owns the Ore House Hill Top Tavern in Oracle. He was responsible for completing the steel frame work for the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum Packrat Playhouse. Troy, along with Bill Brooks of Tucson, did all the metal fabrication for the frame and structure for the project. Some of the work included a 19 1/2 foot by 16 feet wide cactus and 350 pieces of 20 feet long tubing. Troy also designed and built a 3’ by 5’ model of the project. All the fabrication was done in Oracle and was then delivered and installed at the Desert Museum. The entire metal project took 10 months.

  Congratulations on a job well done. The Pack Rat Playhouse is awesome!

The new Packrat Playhouse at the Sonoran Desert Museum. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

The new Packrat Playhouse at the Sonoran Desert Museum. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

The new Packrat Playhouse at the Sonoran Desert Museum. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

The new Packrat Playhouse at the Sonoran Desert Museum. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

The new Packrat Playhouse at the Sonoran Desert Museum. Photo by Jay Pierstorff

