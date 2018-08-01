Oracle Firewise presents AED to Living Word Chapel

Posted August 1st, 2018

Oracle CERTs and OFD Chief Robert Jennings presented an AED to Living Word Chapel.

  On Wednesday July 25, 2018, Oracle Firewise donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Living Word Chapel. Mary Harris, President of the Firewise Board presented the AED to Mike Sloan, an elder at the church.

  Other Firewise members were present as well as Oracle Fire Chief Robert Jennings.

  Firewise will provide training for church staff in its use. They have provided AEDs for other non-profits in Oracle including the Oracle Public Library, Mountain Vista school and Rite of Passage.

  Chief Jennings said he wanted to personally thank Firewise.

  “This is a great example of support groups and the wonderful people involved that do great things for the community,” Chief Jennings said.     

  The AEDs, replacement pads and batteries are purchased with money received from the fees charged by the fire district for use of the brush dump. Those fees pay for the operation expenses for the dump. Any extra money is used for community betterment. These funds have been used to purchase the CERT trailer and supplies which allows the CERT volunteers to provide support for our firefighters and law enforcement during large incidents in Oracle and the southeastern part of Pinal County.

John Hernandez (683 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


