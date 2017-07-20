Oracle Firewise meeting welcomes Superior Fire

By | Posted July 20th, 2017 |

Superior Police Chief David Neuss and Superior Fire Captain Richard Drennan at the Oracle Firewise Board meeting

  Oracle Fire District undisputedly has an amazing base of volunteers who are ready and willing to help out during an emergency.

  And not just in Oracle.

  Earlier this month when the Roach Fire broke out in Dudleyville, Oracle Firefighters, as well as firefighters from all the communities in the Copper Corridor, answered the call and went to help battle the blaze. Along with the firefighters, though, came the Oracle CERTs.

  CERTs, or Community Emergency Response Team, are volunteers dispatched with firefighters to lend their support at the scene. They dispense water, run errands and generally help out wherever they can.

  Oracle has another group of volunteers that support the district in another way. The Oracle Firewise Board works with local residents to educate them in how to protect their property in the event of a fire emergency with the main message on creating a defensible 30-foot, brush free space around the home. This helps keep wildfires from easily burning homes.

  Other fire departments at the scene of the Roach Fire took notice of the Oracle Fire District CERTs and Firewise program.

  On July 11, 2017, the Oracle Firewise Board met at the Oracle Fire District. In attendance were Superior Chief of Police, David Neuss and Superior Fire Department Communication Officer, Captain Richard Drennan. The Board and those in attendance discussed the recent Roach fire near Dudleyville.

  Chief Neuss and Captain Drennan asked questions about Firewise and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Superior Fire Department is strongly considering starting a CERT program. The CERT program is a nationally-affiliated group that educates the community in disaster preparedness and offers training in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. This volunteer group can then assist the community in responding to emergencies and offers support to emergency response agencies.

  For Superior residents, if interested in learning more about CERTs or becoming Firewise, contact the Superior Fire Department on their non-emergency line, 520-689-5671. In Oracle, contact the Oracle Fire Department at 520-896-2357.

Staff (4096 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


