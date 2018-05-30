Oracle businessmen move ropes course to new home at Flagstaff observatory

By | Posted May 30th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Jeff Eagan up in a pine tree drilling through bolts.

  Michael Reddish of Oracle and Jeff Eagan of San Manuel were busy last weekend moving the Lowell Observatory Ropes Course to its new home.

Jeff Eagan hangs cable.

  The Flagstaff observatory has received money for a new expansion project starting later this year.  The Ropes Course which is used to help kids work in a group and learn to communicate better has been used for over four years and had to be moved in order to build new roads, buildings, and telescopes. Mike and Jeff moved the entire low course to its new home where it will continue to help kids reach their full potential. The move came just in time for Lowell’s summer camp where kids from all over the state learn about astronomy, communication, and working together.

Michael Reddish

  Congratulations home town heroes!

Staff (4640 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Library to host Summer Reading Program – Libraries Rock!

    May 30th, 2018
    by

      Readers of all ages will explore all things musical this summer as the Superior Public library presents “Libraries Rock” […]

    Superior Police and Fire to take on State Champs Saturday at Little League Field

    May 30th, 2018
    by

      Join the Superior Police and Fire Departments for some good old fashioned community fun as they challenge the 2018 […]

    Superior VFW hosts Memorial Day service

    May 30th, 2018
    by

      The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3584 hosted a special ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in […]

    In Your Biz: Wild Cow Gallery – Cactus Moon Foundation

    May 30th, 2018
    by

    Located on Magma Ave., you will find the Wild Cow Gallery, home of the Cactus Moon Foundation.  As you enter, […]

  • Additional Stories

    Tucson’s Casa de la Luz Hospice honors veterans in a special way; partnership with NHPCO and VA provides tailored support at end of life

    May 30th, 2018
    by

      At the end of April, Tucson’s Casa de la Luz Hospice was recognized for attaining a Level Four partnership […]

    Long awaited completion of the Kelvin Bridge Replacement Project finally here after 20 years of effort

    May 30th, 2018
    by

    FLORENCE, AZ – – A bridge that has been in use for over 100 years is nearing the end of having to […]

    Mammoth Police Report – May 30, 2018

    May 30th, 2018
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Oracle resident Mike Sloan named to Pinal County Town Hall Advisory Committee

    May 30th, 2018
    by

      The Pinal County Town Hall is pleased to announce that Mike Sloan has been selected as an advisory member […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger