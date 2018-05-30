Oracle businessmen move ropes course to new home at Flagstaff observatory

Michael Reddish of Oracle and Jeff Eagan of San Manuel were busy last weekend moving the Lowell Observatory Ropes Course to its new home.

The Flagstaff observatory has received money for a new expansion project starting later this year. The Ropes Course which is used to help kids work in a group and learn to communicate better has been used for over four years and had to be moved in order to build new roads, buildings, and telescopes. Mike and Jeff moved the entire low course to its new home where it will continue to help kids reach their full potential. The move came just in time for Lowell’s summer camp where kids from all over the state learn about astronomy, communication, and working together.

Congratulations home town heroes!