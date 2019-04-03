Oracle Artist Studio Tour set for this weekend

This weekend, Spring begins in earnest in the Tri-Community with the first of two weekend celebrations.

The Oracle Artist Studio Tour is happening Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The popular art show and sale features 40 Oracle and regional artists this year. There are 18 locations to visit where you can chat with the artists and buy direct from them. The art sites and studios are located on winding roads throughout the quaint town and include the historic sites Rancho Linda Vista, Triangle L Ranch and the Acadia Museum as well as a lavender farm.

Stop by the Welcome Center and Preview Gallery at 1470 W. American Ave. There you can view samples on display by all the artists. Pick up your guide map and follow the purple signs to the artists. Enjoy the beauty and hospitality of Oracle as you view the art work and workshops of the many talented, imaginative and creative artists of the area. This year’s artists and their medium/artwork include:

Sharon Holnback – iron garden art, mixed media and thread drawings, glasswork;

Karen Medley – artwork in clay from kitchen crockery to fanciful sculpture;

Susan Daigneault – multi-media art from etched copper and glass to pollinator and bird habitats;

Anna Maria Dickinson – images of life and people painted on canvas, wood or stone;

Valeska Victoria – furniture recycled to new life, charming and spirited small and unusual items;

Sue Armbrust – whimsical and functional 5 – 10 and Raku pottery;

Alicia Bristow – natural stones and beads designed to wear unique singular pieces;

Joy Fox McGrew – clay and metal sculpture-ceramics-wall plaques;

Allegra Howell – artfully constructed cutting boards, wooden kid’s toys, boxes, coasters;

Pat Dolan – mixed media;

Andrew Rush – printmaking and sculpture featuring smaller intaglio print, demonstrations each day;

Quentin Branch and Julie Szekely of Rammed Earth Passive Solar Homes – sculptured earthen home that remains comfortable year round;

Cesar Plaza – dream catchers, wood burned walking sticks and painted mandala stones and canvas;

Paula Fagan – heavily textured paintings on raw loose canvas;

Brandon Luthy – handmade guitars; Mark Garris – Acctylic cowboy impressionist;

James Cowlin – photographs of western landscapes and transitory moments in time;

Barbara Kemp Cowlin – paintings of water, architectural details and flowers;

Christopher Holleman – mesquite woodworking;

Hunting Jessup – laser cut wood constructs;

Karen Guss – watercolor landscapes and still lifes;

Laura Stiltner – ceramic wall art incorporating cholla, saguaro and prickly pear cactus;

Risa Waldt – colorful impressionist watercolors and oils;

Rick Vokoun – gourd craft in a variety of shapes and sizes;

Margy Smith – multi-media acrylics, watercolors, with wood and metal;

Jody Lindgren – custom western inspired jewelry;

Angie Hopkins – custom western inspired jewelry;

Susan Swanson – Acrylic on canvas-contemporry and southwest paintings;

Glenda Neff – hand built stoneware clayworks, cone 5 and 10 fired;

Jill Caid – original watercolor, pastel, pen and ink art and greeting cards;

Jim Caid – original southwestern photo prints;

Patricia Hardin – colorful paintings of southwest desert landscapes, creatures and blooms;

Jenine Mayer – acrylic painting and collage;

Jan Tenery – pastel miniatures and large art noir;

Diana Creighton – paintings of animals, people and toys in a magical world;

Judith Walsh – encaustic paintings and wacky wire jewelry;

Laurel Roth – fun owls created from recycled materials, whimsical pebble art and unique necklaces;

Ned Creighton – whimsical steel figures;

Carolyn Blair – acrylic artwork depicting farm life and nature;

Theresa Poallucci – ceramic sun and moon faces and patio jewels; and

Michael Carroll – dioramic sculpture employing plant pareidolia, biologics, steel, glass and paint.

For more information go to www.oraclestudiotour.com.