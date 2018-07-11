How does one clean a sewer? Kearny’s project extended through July

The Town of Kearny is in the midst of a project to clean and check the condition of the town’s sewer lines. But how do you do that exactly?

In 19th century France, workers used giant iron balls to clean the sewers of Paris. (Ever wonder about the origin of the phrase “dropping the ball”?)

But in 21st century Kearny, how do they do it?

The Town of Kearny hired ProPipe to clean the sewers.

First a large recycling truck pumps up the sewage, then filters the sludge until it is mostly water, sending the water back down into the sewer. It does its work before the second truck sends a camera down into the pipes, checking out their condition.

The two machines make a wonderful team. ProPipe’s work is close to an end. A report of the condition of the pipes will be made for the Town of Kearny.