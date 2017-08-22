‘Old Courthouse’ in Mammoth destroyed by fire

By | Posted August 22nd, 2017 |

‘Old Courthouse’ in Mammoth was destroyed by fire.

  Mammoth Police Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a historic building on Main Street late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

  The initial call received by Mammoth dispatchers at 11:20 p.m. Sunday about a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Galiuro. Dispatchers said they also received multiple calls complaining about “fireworks.” It was unknown what was inside the building that caused the noise.

The officer said that the firefighters should receive kudos for the great job they did.

  “(Volunteer firefighters) were there on scene in 11 minutes,” the investigating Mammoth police officer told the Miner. “They did a fine job.”

  The main fire was extinguished within 20 to 30 minutes he said, but firefighters and Mammoth Police were at the scene until approximately 3 a.m. making sure there were no more hot spots.

  The building was unoccupied. The owner was using it for storage and was “rebuilding the structure,” the officer said. It was made out of adobe. It was declared a total loss.

  The fire is still under investigation.

  The building was featured in the Feb. 2014 issue of the Pinal Nugget. Read the story here.

 

‘Old Courthouse’ in Mammoth was destroyed by fire.

