Norm’s Hometown Grocery helps St. Vincent de Paul fill Food Pantry

Posted 18 hours ago

The St. Vincent de Paul volunteers are jumping for joy over the AMAZING donation to the food pantry by Norm’s Hometown Grocery!

The 2nd Annual Norm’s Hometown Grocery St. Vincent de Paul Food Drive was a success this year.

  The food drive, hosted by Norm’s Hometown Grocery, started on July 27 and ended Aug. 27. Donations of $17 purchased a food bag filled with three meals for a needy family. This year the food drive had 90 bags purchased which was an increase from last year’s 75 bags. The food helps feed families from the Copper Basin area.

  Norm and Myra Warren would like to thank everyone who graciously donated to Norm’s Hometown Grocery Annual St. Vincent de Paul Food Drive.

  “We couldn’t have done it without the community’s support! Now our pantry is full again, as well as our hearts, full of gratitude. Much love to all!”

  They would also like to thank Mary, for keeping on top of ordering product requested by the pantry and Alianna and Tandra for taking on the huge task of keeping the donation bags stocked: “We appreciate you all for that.”

  Congratulations on a successful food drive and thank you Norm’s Hometown Grocery for all you do for the community!

Employees of Norm’s Hometown Grocery and volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul with the donations to the food pantry.

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


