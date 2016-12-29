New Year’s weekend blessing and concert with Arvel Bird set for this weekend at the Arboretum

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Arvel Bird. Photo by Denise Sowers

  Here’s a resolution you’ll definitely want to keep: begin 2017 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum with a sage-scented blessing and special concert either day of New Year’s Weekend – Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Live music at noon features inspiring Celtic fiddle and flute musician Arvel Bird. Curious to see how an artist with roots in both Paiute culture and Celtic music blends the two styles? Check out the 2-minute concert film linked at BTA’s website ag.arizona.edu/bta.

  Bring cash for lunch, too; starting at 11 a.m. Chef Lucy Wing (Jade Grill) will have a choice of minestrone soup, Italian sausage chili or chicken-fried-rice for $5 cash. 

  Arrive early for a special guided walk either day, part of Arizona State Parks annual ‘First Day Hike’ program and include:

* Saturday, 11 a.m. general tour of the main trail

* Saturday, 1:30 p.m. geology walk

* Sunday (Jan. 1), 9:30 a.m. Bird Walk – four guides available, for smaller bird walk groups   

* Sunday, 1:30 p.m. edible-medicinal plants of the desert 

  If the weather’s mild, Arvel’s concert will fill the picnic area from 12-2 p.m.; predictions for rain or cold move the music indoors for afternoon concerts in the lecture room – and space will be severely limited to about 40 people. 

  Arvel begins by sharing a Native American style New Year’s blessing to begin 2017, then a concert surrounded by desert beauty, performing new music from his CDs as well as fan favorites from releases including Animal Totems, Tribal Music Suite and Titanic Centennial.

  Arvel Bird spent a decade playing fiddle for country legends including Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn and Louise Mandrell; now based in Nashville, he’s chosen life on the road to connect with audiences the old-fashioned way.

  Music is free if you’re a BTA annual member or have an AZ State Parks annual pass;  included with the $10 daily admission for those who don’t (note that admission increases to $12.50 Jan. 1). Confirm event times or read more at ag.arizona.edu/bta.

Staff (3680 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Senior Center hosts holiday activities

    7 hours ago
    by

    The holiday fun was in full gear on Dec. 22 at the Superior Senior Center.   The morning started off […]

    Save Money give away draws large crowd

    7 hours ago
    by

      There was a huge crowd that gathered outside Save Money Market on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. The […]

    Resolution Copper, Superior Rotary assist Superior Food Bank

    7 hours ago
    by

    Resolution Copper partnered with the Superior Rotary Club and Superior Food Bank in packing more than 300 boxes of non-perishable […]

    Local VFW delivers comfort to veterans

    8 hours ago
    by

      VFW Post 2181 in Mammoth delivered quilts and socks to some local veterans and to the U.S. Department of […]

  • Additional Stories

    Board of Supervisors will be looking at a long-term debt proposal to finance a project in Pinal County

    8 hours ago
    by

    FLORENCE – The Board of Supervisors will be looking at a long-term debt proposal to finance a project in Pinal County. […]

    Pinal County experiences robust economic growth in 2016; outlook for 2017 shows banner year ahead

    8 hours ago
    by

    FLORENCE, AZ – As the calendar closes on 2016, this will be known as the year Pinal County evolved from a […]

    Art Padilla

    8 hours ago
    by

      Funeral services for Art Padilla are pending on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. He passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. […]

    Kearny Police Report – Dec. 28, 2016

    8 hours ago
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger

  • Arizona Headlines & Current Weather