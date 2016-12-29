New Year’s weekend blessing and concert with Arvel Bird set for this weekend at the Arboretum

Here’s a resolution you’ll definitely want to keep: begin 2017 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum with a sage-scented blessing and special concert either day of New Year’s Weekend – Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Live music at noon features inspiring Celtic fiddle and flute musician Arvel Bird. Curious to see how an artist with roots in both Paiute culture and Celtic music blends the two styles? Check out the 2-minute concert film linked at BTA’s website ag.arizona.edu/bta.

Bring cash for lunch, too; starting at 11 a.m. Chef Lucy Wing (Jade Grill) will have a choice of minestrone soup, Italian sausage chili or chicken-fried-rice for $5 cash.

Arrive early for a special guided walk either day, part of Arizona State Parks annual ‘First Day Hike’ program and include:

* Saturday, 11 a.m. general tour of the main trail

* Saturday, 1:30 p.m. geology walk

* Sunday (Jan. 1), 9:30 a.m. Bird Walk – four guides available, for smaller bird walk groups

* Sunday, 1:30 p.m. edible-medicinal plants of the desert

If the weather’s mild, Arvel’s concert will fill the picnic area from 12-2 p.m.; predictions for rain or cold move the music indoors for afternoon concerts in the lecture room – and space will be severely limited to about 40 people.

Arvel begins by sharing a Native American style New Year’s blessing to begin 2017, then a concert surrounded by desert beauty, performing new music from his CDs as well as fan favorites from releases including Animal Totems, Tribal Music Suite and Titanic Centennial.

Arvel Bird spent a decade playing fiddle for country legends including Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn and Louise Mandrell; now based in Nashville, he’s chosen life on the road to connect with audiences the old-fashioned way.

Music is free if you’re a BTA annual member or have an AZ State Parks annual pass; included with the $10 daily admission for those who don’t (note that admission increases to $12.50 Jan. 1). Confirm event times or read more at ag.arizona.edu/bta.