New president for Oracle Community Center

Posted March 22nd, 2018

Debiann Hyman is the new president of the Oracle Community Center.

  The Oracle Community Center has a new President and is busy organizing and preparing for the Oaks Festival. The new President is Debiann Hyman.

  She is new in Oracle, arriving in 2016. She said that she “loves it here.” 

  DebiAnn said that she has roots in the Copper Corridor area. Her father once worked in the mines, and her parents lived in Oracle in the early ‘70s. Her mother was killed instantly in a car accident in Tucson while eight months pregnant with Debiann. Miraculously, Debiann survived the accident and birth. Her mother was a 1970 graduate from Ray High School. She and her father moved to Louisiana to live with her grandparents who had just moved from Mammoth. Her mother’s parents had lived in Kearny. She also had an aunt and uncle that lived in Dudleyville. She has been married to her husband Rick for almost 17 years. They have four daughters and 12 grandchildren.

  Debiann says her first priority is to restore trust and confidence within the community through integrity and accountability.

  “We are going to restructure the bylaws, reorganize the Board of Directors, committees and volunteer services,” she explained. 

  Debiann and the new board members have plans and ideas for making the Oracle Community Center better. These plans include upgrading the facilities inside and out.

  “We want to make it more exciting and create excitement and enthusiasm within the community,” said Debiann.

  “We will be bringing in new programs and activities for all ages. We have an established senior group and we love them, but we want to include our young families and teenagers as well. We want to serve our community and its needs. We want to create a culture of unity with the Community Center being the central place to gather and unify the community,” she added. 

  The Oracle Community Center is looking for a kitchen manager. They serve a meal every Monday at noon that is open to the public. Bring a dish or pay $5 at the door. They are always looking for volunteers. If interested call the office 520-896-9327 or cell 520-800-9041.

