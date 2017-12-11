New Hayden Police Chief meets students

Hayden-Mammoth Police Chief Tamatha Villar visited all of the students in the Hayden-Winkelman School District on Thursday, Nov. 30.

She discussed the importance for all students to set goals and make smart choices. Chief Villar informed students that people who set goals are more likely to be successful and stay out of trouble.

One of the hot items today that law enforcement is facing is social media. She discussed the some of the dos and don’ts related to social media and how to avoid peer pressure.

“One wrong click of a send button can change your life forever and could have lasting consequences,” she said.

She told the students that her goal is to meet every student and begin to build a positive relationship at the school and in the community. She hopes to be a visible and assessable Police Chief who can support students and make this community a safe and healthy place to live.

“I know it begins with our children and that is why I am meeting and sharing my life experiences and support for them,” Villar said.