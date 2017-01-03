New firefighter helps protect Superior full time

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

New full time firefighter Christopher Villaverde.

   Christopher Villaverde is the newest full-time Firefighter at the Superior Fire Department. Christopher was born and raised in Superior. He always knew he wanted to go into public safety, but growing up he thought he would one day become a cop. It wasn’t until the ninth grade when he entered the Explorer program and got some on hands experience working with both the Police and Fire Department that he realized he wanted to become a Firefighter.

   Christopher started out working as a Reserve for the Superior Fire Department. He worked as a reserve for two years before getting hired on full time this October.  The thing that surprised him most about the job he says was, “Day one you are behind a steering wheel.” In a bigger department, the Firefighters don’t get a chance to drive the ambulance and fire trucks right away. At Superior, the new firefighters get hands-on driving experience with all the apparatus since there are only two full-time firefighters on each shift.

    Christopher has been working the last two months helping test all the hydrants in town, this December he was in charge of the Santa Drive, and he has gone on many medical calls.

  But so far, he has only responded to one fire call. On that fire call, there was a lot of smoke, but no actual flames.

  Yet being on that fire, Christopher got a chance to work with a Fire Investigator from Coolidge.  Watching the Fire Investigator work left quite an impression.

  “It was something very interesting,” Christopher told the Superior Sun. He says he can see himself heading to school to add Fire Investigator one day to his resume.

  First Christopher plans to advance from an EMT to a Paramedic. But he also has higher aspirations. 

  “When I got hired one of the questions they asked was where do you see yourself in 15 years. I told them, I see myself behind a desk, interviewing others,” he said. “I want to become a chief.”

Christopher Villaverde at the age of 5 when the Superior Fire Department came to visit the Head Start. Photo courtesy Christopher Villaverde.

  Christopher has a long history with the Superior Fire Department. On his cell phone, he has a picture of himself at five years old decked out in a fire helmet and mask. He was a kid at Head Start when the Firefighters came to visit. And now as a full-time firefighter, he has gotten the opportunity to visit the Head Start kids and inspire a whole new generation.

  Working full-time at Superior is the first step in what Christopher hopes is a long career in the fire service.

Christopher Villaverde comes full circle and visits the Head Start, encouraging a new generation. Photo courtesy Superior Fire Dept.

Staff (3704 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Clinic has new ScriptCenter

    8 hours ago
    by

       The Superior Clinic has a new option for picking up your prescriptions.   The new ScriptCenter is an automated […]

    Superior Chamber welcomes new Chamber Volunteer Coordinator

    8 hours ago
    by

      Tina Gutierrez started volunteering for the Superior Chamber of Commerce 10 years ago and now has taken over as […]

    Arboretum Apartments residents enjoy holiday dinner

    8 hours ago
    by

    All the residents of the Arboretum Apartments would like to thank Helen Townsend for a very special Christmas dinner. Helen […]

    Mt. Vista students join Arizona Trail Seeds of Stewardship program

    8 hours ago
    by

      Mountain Vista 4th graders have been doing some classwork in the outdoors along the Arizona National Scenic Trail. Not […]

  • Additional Stories

    Local business people share hopes for 2017 in the Copper Basin

    9 hours ago
    by

      New Year’s resolutions! You’ve got to love ‘em, right?   Every 365 days or so there’s this great chance […]

    ATV accident claims the life of a Superior teen

    9 hours ago
    by

      A Superior girl’s life was ended last Wednesday night after the ATV she and two friends were riding on […]

    Art Under the Oaks – exposing children to art

    10 hours ago
    by

      Over the past several years school districts have been under increasing pressure to cut their annual budgets. Unfortunately, art […]

    Town comes together to make Christmas Eve magical for children of Superior

    December 29th, 2016
    by

      The “We are Superior” mantra was especially true during the holidays when the whole town came together to make […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger

  • Arizona Headlines & Current Weather