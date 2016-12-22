Neighbors helping neighbors in times of need; Mammoth house fire victim receives aid from Red Cross, Pinal Fire/Medical

Larry Bogstie is a 79-year-old veteran living outside of Mammoth along the San Pedro River. On Nov. 14, he lost everything when his 5th wheel trailer caught fire and was completely destroyed. Larry was barely able to get out of the trailer with the clothes on his back. He was able to move his truck before it caught on fire. He said that the trailer was totally engulfed in flame within 10 minutes. When Pinal Fire/Medical District arrived, the trailer was a total loss.

All of Larry’s possessions including his clothes and a valuable gun collection were lost in the fire.

“I lost all of my memories,” Larry said, which was the hardest thing.

A pistol used by his dad when he was a police officer in Oklahoma and photo albums with pictures of his late wife and their trips in Montana, New Mexico and Arkansas were lost. Larry teared up when speaking about this. He has gone through bouts of depression and anger over the loss of everything in the fire. It is easy to understand his sorrow and frustration especially around the holidays.

Thanks to some neighbors and new friends, things are looking up for Larry. Larry was gone for a month staying with his son in Tucson. He has returned to his property with his dogs and will start rebuilding his life. He was sleeping out in the open and in his truck. Fire Chief Rod Prast of Pinal Fire/Medical District was able to contact him last week. Prast notified the Red Cross and within three days they have been able to organize some assistance for Larry.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Chief Prast, and Red Cross workers Joe Catalano and Craig Belsford brought Larry some supplies and delivered and set up a 10’ by 11’ tent. They also gave him a debit card with $655 to spend on food and supplies. Some of the supplies that the Tucson Chapter of the Red Cross delivered were two cases of water, 2 knit caps, a lined rain coat, shaving kit and toiletries, bath towels, warm sleep wear, socks, notebook, pens, calendar, and blankets. United Way of Pinal County is also involved in helping Larry get back on his feet. They will be working with Senior Citizen and Veteran’s groups to get him some more help.

One neighbor of Larry’s has allowed him to use his well for water. Gus Corona another neighbor gave him some clothes and a new pair of boots. They have also shared some meals with him.

“They (neighbors, Red Cross and Chief Prast) have been extremely helpful,” Larry said. “The Chief has been an enormous help.”

Chief Prast said that when he first met Larry he was depressed and in tears, now we are seeing him smile more. Prast said the motto of the Pinal Fire/Medical District is “It is an honor to help others.”

Larry is still in need of help. He can use items such as dog food, an ice chest, propane stove, building materials and even volunteer labor.

The Christmas season is a time of giving and a time of reflection on the teachings of Jesus Christ. Some people have stepped up and are helping a fellow human being. As Rod Prast said, “We are neighbors helping neighbors, that is what we are here for.”

If you would like to help Larry with donations contact Rod Prast at (520) 465-5300 or ffpm65@netzero.net. He can provide receipts for your tax-deductible contributions.