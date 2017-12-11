A national award for Arizona State Parks

The Arizona Parks & Trails which includes Oracle State Park Center for Environmental Education received the 2017 Gold Medal Award for the best managed state park system in the nation.

The Gold Medal Awards are presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Park & Recreation Association, and proudly sponsored by Musco Lighting. The award honors communities throughout the United States for excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices.

The award was presented on Sept. 26, 2017.

“This Gold Medal win is not just about the staff of Arizona Parks & Trails,” said Sue Black, Executive Director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “This is about everyone in Arizona who contributes to our success or gets to enjoy our beautiful parks. It’s a huge honor to be considered the best managed state park agency in the country, and we hope everyone will get out and see these amazing parks first hand.”